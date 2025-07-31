Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley and her mother Angela pose in matching leopard swimsuits for 85th birthday celebration

Social media users comment on good genes after seeing mother-daughter swimsuit photo

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines July 31 Video

Elizabeth Hurley is showing where she gets her good looks from.

The 60-year-old "The Royals" star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her mother, Angela, in celebration of Angela's birthday. In the photo, the two women can be seen with their arms around each other, dressed in matching leopard-print swimsuits.

"Twinning with my mama ♥️ We just celebrated her 85th birthday, in @elizabethhurleybeach of course 😉" Hurley captioned the post.

Angela posed in a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline, while Hurley posed next to her in a matching bikini. Both mother and daughter accessorized their looks with a white cover-up.

Elizabeth Hurley in a silver dress split with a photo of her and her mom in matching bathing suits.

Elizabeth Hurley posed with her mom in matching swimsuits. (Getty Images; Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Fans were quick to comment on Hurley's mother's look, with one fan writing, "How in heavens name does your mother have a body like that 😮."

"OMG!!!! Now I see where you get your beauty! Wow!!!" another fan commented, while one person wrote, "Well this explains everything! Good genes. Gorgeous photo!! ❤️"

Elizabeth Hurley and her mom posing in matching swimsuits.

Hurley wished her mom a happy birthday on Instagram. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

"You won the good genes lottery for sure," a fourth fan told her.

Hurley recently celebrated her own milestone birthday with a sultry Instagram post. In June, she posted a photo of herself sitting in a field with no clothes on in honor of her 60th birthday. The actress posed with her knees pulled up in front of her chest, as she smiled at the camera.

Hurley made headlines earlier this year when she went Instagram official with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter Sunday. In the photo she shared, Cyrus could be seen kissing her cheek as she smiled.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus embracing as he kisses her on the cheek.

Billy Ray Cyrus kissed Elizabeth Hurley on the cheek in an Easter photo shared online. (Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram)

Since then, the two have spoken about their relationship a few times, with Hurley telling Page Six that while she understands people "found Billy and I being together a little surprising," she didn't, adding "we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well."

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus attend The Royal Academy of Dance fundraising evening at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on June 16, 2025 in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely," she explained.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 