Elizabeth Hurley shares her best bikini photo tips with Instagram followers in new post

Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting her bikini body while sharing her secret on how to take flattering pictures.

Over the weekend, Hurley took to Instagram and shared a picture in a mint green bikini with her arms above her head. In the caption, Hurley revealed that was her secret for good bikini photos – stretching.

"Happy Sunday! My secret to flattering bikini pics? STRETCH! If in doubt, arms up or lie down ♥️ (and remember your sun block) ♥️♥️♥️," she captioned her post.

Another picture showed Hurley lying down on an outdoor couch with an arm and a leg in the air. Her last snap was of sunscreen, which she reminded her followers to use in her caption.

ELIZABETH HURLEY AND BROOKE SHIELDS PROVE 'THE BIKINI COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT YOUR BIRTH CERTIFICATE': EXPERT

Fans flooded Hurley's comment section with praise.

"Stretch & lie down, not working for us mortals 🔥 lol. Stunning!" one user wrote.

Another added, "This woman never ages!! Stunning."

"Being in 'mint' condition helps too🤸‍♀️," a third wrote.

While genetics play a big part in Hurley's youthful look, she previously gave her followers additional advice on how to take the perfect Instagram bikini photo.

"BAN overhead sunlight," she wrote in the caption. " When shooting bikinis , sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

The actress made headlines this year when she debuted her new relationship with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The two announced their romance on Instagram April 20 with a photo of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek.

Cyrus and Hurley first met on set while they were working on the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise." They reconnected when Hurley reached out to him during Cyrus’ divorce from singer Firerose after two years without contact.