Elizabeth Hurley spills the unique nickname for boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus while celebrating his 64th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley shared details of her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus in honor of his birthday.

The 60-year-old "The Royals" star took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 25, to wish her boyfriend a happy 64th birthday with never-before-seen photos of the two of them, while also sharing her unique nickname for the country singer.

"Happy Birthday Squirrel Man ❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring her and Cyrus.

One of the photos showed the couple in a close embrace, with Hurley's arms around his neck and his hand on her waist as she pressed her face against his. In another, the two could be seen hugging while standing in the middle of a field, as Cyrus held a guitar and accessorized with a cowboy hat.

In addition, the post also included multiple selfies of the couple smiling at the camera while sporting matching sunglasses, as well as one of the two of them posing in front of a large photo of Hurley.

The actress also included a video of her laughing with Cyrus while out for a walk in matching white shirts, cutting the video off after they shared a kiss.

Hurley's son, Damian, seemed to approve of his mother's new relationship, as he left a series of heart emojis in the comments section. Other fans of the couple chimed in to comment on how happy the two look, with one writing, "Two people in love! This is awesome!"

Another fan wrote, "Great to see Billy smile happy birthday," while a third added, "🎂Love is in the air❤️."

Cyrus and Hurley went public with their relationship in April 2025 on Easter Sunday, posting a photo of the two of them in the middle of a field, in which Cyrus can be seen giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The couple have been posting snippets of their life together on Instagram ever since. Most recently, Hurley shared photos of herself holding a guitar while in a white dress.

"My patient boyfriend is attempting to teach me the guitar ❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, he’s going to replace the missing string 😉) ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption, with Cyrus taking to the comments section with words of encouragement, writing "My girl is getting good on that guitar. ❤️."

Both Hurley and Cyrus have spoken publicly about their relationship, with the actress telling People in May they are "happy together" and have a lot in common, adding "We both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids."

Prior to dating, the couple worked together on the 2022 romantic comedy, "Christmas in Paradise" with Kelsey Grammer. During an appearance on "The Ty Bentli Show," Cyrus said that while they didn't share many scenes, anytime they were on camera together, "there was a chemistry there."

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, adding there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."