Drew Carey's ex Amie Harwick was strangled before fatal balcony fall, coroner says

Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick was strangled before she was thrown off a third-floor balcony to her death, according to a new update from the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

The 34-year-old therapist, who was formerly engaged to "The Price Is Right" host, died Saturday and her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, making him eligible for the death penalty, prosecutors said.

The coroner's office ruled Harwick's death a homicide on Monday and attributed the cause to blunt force injuries. But in an email Thursday, coroner's spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said Harwick's autopsy showed evidence of "manual strangulation," noting that the fatal fall from the balcony occurred after an “altercation."

It was not immediately clear if Pursehouse had an attorney who could speak for him. The district attorney's office had previously said a public defender would represent the 41-year-old, but a spokeswoman for the public defender's office said they don't know yet if Pursehouse will be their client.

Pursehouse's arraignment has been postponed to March 4.

Officers found evidence of a struggle and a forced entry to the home, police said.

Detectives learned Harwick had recently expressed fear about an ex-boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him, according to a police statement. The restraining order had expired.

Harwick's website described her as a marriage and sex therapist. She appeared on TV and radio and wrote a book called “The New Sex Bible for Women.”

Carey dated Harwick for two years before the pair split in 2018, months after announcing their engagement.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey said on Twitter.

CBS canceled the “Price is Right” game show for the week while he mourns.

Pursehouse was initially arrested Saturday and posted $2 million bond. He was re-arrested Wednesday on a no-bail warrant.

