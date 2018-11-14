Drew Carey and Amie Harwick split less than a year after engagement announcement

Drew Carey and his fiancee, Amie Harwick, have called it quits less than one year after getting engaged.

A rep for Carey confirmed to Fox News that the couple, who initially announced the news of their engagement in February, have officially split. The talk show host's rep also stated that the pair's decision to end their engagement was "very amicable."

Carey and Harwick sparked dating rumors back in June 2017 after "The Price Is Right" host posted a photo on Instagram of the two in Vegas for the DJ Kaskade show.

"Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week," Carey captioned the photo.

After making their relationship Instagram official, Carey shared several photos of Harwick on his social media pages.

In another photo, the former "Drew Carey Show" host captioned an image of the two wearing sunglasses and smiling, "The face of a lottery winner (L)."

But it seems that Carey didn't hit the full jackpot after deciding to end his relationship with the "The New Sex Bible for Women" author.

Though the "Whose Line Is It Anyway" alum has never made it down the aisle, prior to his relationship with Harwick Carey was engaged to Nicole Jaracz in 2007.

Carey and Jaracz were together for nearly five years before breaking up in 2012.

“He and Nicole still have a great deal of love and affection for one another,” a rep for the TV host told People in a statement at the time. “He will still be very involved with their son’s life.”

Though Carey and Jaracz had no children together, the 60-year-old remains a father-figure to his ex's son, Connor.