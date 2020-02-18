Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick's cause of death revealed

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed the cause of death of Amie Harwick, a family therapist and the ex-fiancee of comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey.

Harwick, 38, died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being "assaulted inside of her residence." When officers found Harwick at her home, below a third-story balcony, she was "unresponsive" and they determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall."

The Los Angeles Fire Department then transported her to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

'PRICE IS RIGHT' POSTPONES PRODUCTION FOLLOWING DEATH OF DREW CAREY'S EX-FIANCÉE AMIE HARWICK

Police also found "possible evidence of a struggle" and "forced entry to the residence."

The suspect, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested outside his home in Playa del Rey and booked on murder charges, the release explained. Harwick and Pursehouse recently had broken up and she filed a restraining order against him, but it had expired and she had seen him two weeks ago.

Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018 -- but called it off less than a year later. A representative for Carey described the split as "very amicable."

Carey broke his silence on his ex-fiancee's death in a statement provided to Fox News.

WENDY WILLIAMS APPEARS TO MOCK DEATH OF DREW CAREY'S EX-FIANCEE WITH 'PRICE IS RIGHT' JOKE

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," Carey said. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Carey also took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Harwick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey captioned a two-second holiday clip of the pair. In the post, Carey is seen wrapping his arm around Harwick's waist as she grabs a polar bear's paw.

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Mike Arroyo contributed to this report.