Murder suspect in Amie Harwick's death released from jail on $2M bond

The man accused of killing Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick, has been released from jail on a $2 million bond, Fox News can confirm.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Ray, Calif., was released from a Los Angeles jail at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles Sheriff's Inmate Information Center records show.

Pursehouse's release comes three days after he was arrested outside his home and booked on murder charges after Harwick, 38, plummeted from a third-floor balcony to her death.

Sheriff's records indicate Pursehouse was being held on $2,000,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Harwick, a Los Angeles family therapist once engaged to comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, had recently broken up with Pursehouse and a restraining order she had against him had expired. She had reportedly seen Pursehouse two weeks before the fatal night.

Hours prior to Pursehouse's release, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed Harwick's cause of death as blunt force injuries to her head and torso. Her manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being "assaulted inside of her residence." When officers found Harwick, she was "unresponsive" and determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall."

The Los Angeles Fire Department then transported her to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police also found "possible evidence of a struggle" and "forced entry to the residence."

Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018 — but called it off less than a year later. A representative for Carey described the split as "very amicable."

Carey broke his silence on his ex-fiancee's death in a statement provided to Fox News.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," Carey said. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Carey also took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Harwick.

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey tweeted.