Drew Carey, Amie Harwick's ex-fiance, asks fans to sign domestic violence law petition after her death

Drew Carey is asking his fans for help.

"The Price Is Right" host spoke out on Tuesday for the second time following the death of his ex-fiancee Amie Hardwick, taking to Twitter to urge followers to sign a petition for domestic violence law reform.

"Please sign this petition and chip in if you can," wrote Carey, 61. "#JusticeForAmie Thank you and bless you."

The tweet also contained a link to the petition, created by a friend of Harwick's.

"Domestic Violence is a serious concern for everyone. I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders," the introduction to the petition read. "I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie."

Diana Arias, Harwick's friend that created the petition, explained that Harwick, 38, had a restraining order against "a violent ex-boyfriend from a decade ago," but that after it expired, the ex-boyfriend began harassing Harwick again. Arias claims that the ex waited in Harwick's home until she returned and he attacked her.

The petition had four main reformation goals for domestic violence laws.

The first goal was to eliminate expiration dates on restraining orders or to "perhaps make it a 25-year term..."

Second, the petition suggests that longterm counseling for the abuser should be mandatory.

The third suggestion was that victims should not have to testify in a courtroom in close quarters with their abuser.

"Live Stream in a safe space in a satellite location for the hearing with the judge," Arias suggested. "It's an extremely traumatic experience that the victim is already dealing with and should not be subjected to it again if they do not feel they can..."

The final suggestion was that a registry should be made for abusers, similar to that for sex offenders.

Harwick fell to her death from her third-floor balcony on Saturday, Feb. 15, police confirmed to Fox News, and her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said they were responding to reports of a "woman screaming" on Saturday when her roommate said Harwick was being "assaulted inside of her residence." When officers found Harwick, she was "unresponsive" and they determined her injuries were "consistent with a fall."

Police also found "possible evidence of a struggle" and "forced entry to the residence."

Her cause of death was revealed to be blunt force trauma to her head and torso.

Fox News' Mike Arroyo and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.