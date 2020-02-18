Wendy Williams appears to mock death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancee with 'Price is Right' joke

Wendy Williams is facing backlash after she seemingly mocked the death of Dr. Amie Harwick during the “Hot Topics” segment of her talk show.

Harwick, a Los Angeles family therapist, was previously engaged to “Price is Right” host Drew Carey. Harwick, 38, was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a different ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed to Fox News.

Speaking on her talk show Monday, Williams brought up the sad story of Harwick’s death and angered some viewers when she tried to make light of the situation.

WENDY WILLIAMS AND KEVIN HUNTER FINALIZE DIVORCE: REPORTS

“She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex,” she began.

Williams then used the "Price is Right" catchphrase, “Come on down,” before turning her head as though to follow someone falling out of a building. The crowd stayed noticeably silent for a beat before Williams awkwardly tried to move things along.

The uncomfortable moment may have passed quickly during the broadcast, but several viewers took to Twitter shortly after to voice their distaste at the 55-year-old talk show host’s jab.

“She was pushed. It was a domestic violence incident. Wendy Williams is mocking femicide. She needs to be fired ASAP,” one user wrote.

“That's not even a joke. There's no structure to it whatsoever. It's just sick. If she still has a show after this, it's a disgrace,” another commented.

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a 'come on down' joke about Drew Carey's ex-fiancee getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony !!!! Somebody tell me i heard that wrong, please..but the audience is stone-cold quiet,” a third user wrote.

WENDY WILLIAMS SUGGESTS JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S CAREER IS OVER, CRITICIZES NEW CHARGES BROUGHT AGAINST HIM

Several other users took to the social media site to express how upset they were at the segment.

Representatives for Williams did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Later in the day, Carey broke his silence on his ex-fiancee's death in a statement provided to Fox News. Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2018, but called it off less than a year later.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime," Carey said. "She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Carey also took to social media to share an emotional tribute to Harwick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey captioned a two-second holiday clip of the pair. In the post, Carey is seen wrapping his arm around Harwick's waist as she grabs a polar bear's paw.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.