Drew Barrymore reveals Lucy Liu took naked photos of her on 'Charlie's Angels' set: ‘I’m just a naughty girl’

It has been over two decades since the "Charlie's Angels" film franchise starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu debuted, but only now are two of the leading ladies sharing a "naughty" behind-the-scenes secret.

"Do you know what I was actually trying to find," Barrymore asked Liu during a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"And of course I'm doing a mad scramble… I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on… the set of 'Charlie’s' in my dressing room," she revealed.

"I have them," exclaimed Liu.

DREW BARRYMORE SPILLS ON LUCY LIU AND BILL MURRAY'S 'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' ON-SET CLASH

"You do?" Barrymore asked with excitement.

"I do, of course," Liu confirmed.

Before Barrymore could finish telling Liu she'd love to borrow them, the actress interjected, saying of the photos, "And you look gorgeous, as you still do."

"And you're so natural, and you know, playful – having a great time. I have a series of portraits of so many people – with and without clothes on, guys," she told the audience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Barrymore later asked Liu to reveal a juicy nugget of information about her time filming for the franchise, asking what came to mind when she saw a picture of Barrymore, Diaz and herself in investigator mode.

"I remember pain… I remember they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that," she said of the women's extended legs.

"Because it's impossible, right. Like, you'd have to slant your body over," she admitted. "We were pretty badass."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I remember eight hours a day, training, five days a week," Liu recalled of taping the action film.

The franchise's original film was released in 2000, followed by the sequel "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle" in 2003.

"You and… Crispin [Glover], you were both so dedicated," Barrymore said to Liu of her work ethic with their co-star. "And me and Cameron were so naughty sometimes."

"What? She was so good," Liu said of Diaz. "You weren't," she said jokingly.

"It's true. I'm just a naughty girl," Barrymore acquiesced.