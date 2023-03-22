Expand / Collapse search
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore reveals Lucy Liu took naked photos of her on 'Charlie's Angels' set: ‘I’m just a naughty girl’

While appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Lucy Liu revealed the keepsake she has of Barrymore from their 'Charlie's Angels' days

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Drew Barrymore says she 'almost felt nervous and bad' about 'Charlie's Angels' casting for lack of diversity Video

Drew Barrymore says she 'almost felt nervous and bad' about 'Charlie's Angels' casting for lack of diversity

Drew Barrymore sits down with actress Nia Long to discuss the "Charlie's Angels" casting and how she and fellow producer Nancy Juvonen "almost felt nervous and bad" about the lack of diversity in the film.

It has been over two decades since the "Charlie's Angels" film franchise starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu debuted, but only now are two of the leading ladies sharing a "naughty" behind-the-scenes secret.

"Do you know what I was actually trying to find," Barrymore asked Liu during a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"And of course I'm doing a mad scramble… I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on… the set of 'Charlie’s' in my dressing room," she revealed.

"I have them," exclaimed Liu.

Lucy Liu revealed she still has the nude photos she took of Drew Barrymore on the set of "Charlie's Angels."

Lucy Liu revealed she still has the nude photos she took of Drew Barrymore on the set of "Charlie's Angels." (SGranitz/WireImage)

"Charlie's Angels" stars Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reunited during Liu's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on May 1, 2019.

"Charlie's Angels" stars Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reunited during Liu's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on May 1, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"You do?" Barrymore asked with excitement.

"I do, of course," Liu confirmed.

Before Barrymore could finish telling Liu she'd love to borrow them, the actress interjected, saying of the photos, "And you look gorgeous, as you still do."

"And you're so natural, and you know, playful – having a great time. I have a series of portraits of so many people – with and without clothes on, guys," she told the audience.

Lucy Liu shared what she remembered from her time filming "Charlie's Angels" with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

Lucy Liu shared what she remembered from her time filming "Charlie's Angels" with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. (Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

Barrymore later asked Liu to reveal a juicy nugget of information about her time filming for the franchise, asking what came to mind when she saw a picture of Barrymore, Diaz and herself in investigator mode.

"I remember pain… I remember they had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that," she said of the women's extended legs. 

"Because it's impossible, right. Like, you'd have to slant your body over," she admitted. "We were pretty badass."

Drew Barrymore showed a still from the first "Charlie's Angels" film, as Lucy Liu recalled that they were "pretty badass."

Drew Barrymore showed a still from the first "Charlie's Angels" film, as Lucy Liu recalled that they were "pretty badass." (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing/Everett Collection)

"I remember eight hours a day, training, five days a week," Liu recalled of taping the action film.

The franchise's original film was released in 2000, followed by the sequel "Charlie's Angels 2: Full Throttle" in 2003.

"You and… Crispin [Glover], you were both so dedicated," Barrymore said to Liu of her work ethic with their co-star. "And me and Cameron were so naughty sometimes."

"What? She was so good," Liu said of Diaz. "You weren't," she said jokingly.

"It's true. I'm just a naughty girl," Barrymore acquiesced.

Trending