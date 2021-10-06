Drew Barrymore spills on Lucy Liu and Bill Murray’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ on-set clash

Drew Barrymore is finally addressing why her "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Lucy Liu and Bill Murray reportedly didn't get along.

The 46-year-old actress spoke about the incident on Tuesday’s episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained her perspective on the events.

"Lucy is out there right now talking about her instance with Bill Murray," Barrymore started out. "Do you want to know what happened? Do you want me to spill the tea?"

The "50 First Dates" star continued, "What really happened was Bill was just in a — you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes — and he just came in in a bad mood."

"What you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance," Barrymore continued. "She literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.’ And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

Liu, Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz co-starred in the 2000 action movie as the three female private investigators while Murray played Bosley, their handler. He didn't return for the 2003 sequel.

Back in July, Liu recalled her clash with Murray while speaking on the Los Angeles Times’ "Asian Enough" podcast. She said they were rehearsing a scene that had been rewritten when Murray was away.

"As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics," Liu claimed. "But it kept going on and on. I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.’"

"I say, ‘I’m so sorry, are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication," she continued. "Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it."

Liu said she lives by the golden rule – treat others the way you'd like to be treated. "No matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have," she said.

Murray only vaguely addressed his alleged behavior in an interview with the Times of London back in 2009.

"Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me," he said. "When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it."

A rep for Murray didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.