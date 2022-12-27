Cameron Diaz shares 2023 motivation and wellness tips, including dancing naked: ‘You just gotta get s--- done’

Cameron Diaz is ready for the new year and wants her fans to feel ready too.

During a recent interview with E! News, Diaz discussed her goals for 2023 and gave fans tips on how to stay healthy in the new year. Her advice is to set manageable goals rather than aiming for impossible and discouraging

"Your motivation is just that it's got to get done," Diaz said. "You just gotta get s--- done. It's your choice. There's not much else to do other than the task at hand. There's nothing you can do other than just starting toward the goal you have in mind. That's how I look at it. There are no real tricks."

When it comes to keeping up with fitness goals in the new year, Diaz explained it doesn't have to be complicated and can be as simple as dancing around your house if you don't have time to go to the gym.

One of her favorite ways to sneak in a workout is "to look up yoga and stretching videos on YouTube" and search through other fitness apps to find those that work for her.

"I don't think enough people realize there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving," Diaz said. "A really great thing to do is to just put your headphones in, put on a playlist and dance for like 15 minutes straight as hard as you can. Then, you just go take a shower and start your day."

In her opinion, everyone should create "a little short playlist" filled with "six of your favorite songs" that "make you want to move like you can't stop dancing." Diaz made working out sound even easier, explaining, "You don't even need to have workout clothes. You can just be naked or in your underwear and dance."

Her playlist currently doesn't feature any "cool music."

"I'm just in ‘Frozen’ land with my daughter right now," she said, adding "Let It Go" is constantly in her head. She joked she has "listened to it 15 times today already."

Diaz has another tip: drink wine. But make sure you know what you're putting into your body and make the best possible choices. This is what led her to create her own brand of wine, Avaline, with Katherine Power.

"Wine is still alcohol. It's not like it's ‘good’ for you, but if you are going to drink wine, you can make a smart choice with it. Katherine and I realized that we never questioned what was in the bottle," Diaz explained. "I think that was the first step for us towards understanding more about the quality of the wine and what those different ingredients mean. What's in the bottle? How was the grape farmed?"

These questions led them to discover "there are all these extra ingredients that can be added to wine without transparency," something that was very important to them.

"We made a decision to drink wine that had the values that we prioritize for other decisions in our lives, from skin care to groceries to household items," she explained. "Those are all products we buy based on what's in them. We know what's in them and that's how we make our choices."

The "There's Something About Mary" actress just wrapped up her third year as a mom after welcoming her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden in December 2019.

There have been many life changes since then, with Diaz announcing her retirement from acting, only to reverse her decision, announcing she is stepping back into the spotlight in a new movie with Jamie Foxx.

After a great 2022, Diaz said she is looking forward to the new year, adding the lessons she learned in 2022 will help her in 2023.

"I'm gonna kill it. I learned so much this year that makes me feel like next year is gonna be so much easier," Diaz explained. "I'm going to be really on top of things, and it will be good to start all over next year. Some of the goals I had for last year didn't necessarily happen, but now I can use them as goals for next year. When I get to the new year, I'm going to be ready."