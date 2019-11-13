Expand / Collapse search
Then and Now
Published

A look back at all of 'Charlie's Angels'

By Nate Day | Fox News

"Charlie's Angels," the 2019 version, is far from the first iteration of the story -- in fact, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa are the fourth group of women to team up under Charlie's guidance.

The story was first told through a television series that ran from 1976-1981, which was followed by a duo of movies. Then came a second, short-lived television show before we got the newest flick, due in theaters Friday.

Here's a look back at the angels of the past.

"Charlie's Angels" (1976-1981)

From left: Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett as undercover detectives Kelly Garrett, Sabrina Duncan and Jill Munroe. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"Charlie's Angels" debuted in March of 1976 and first introduced Kelly Garrett (Jaclyn Smith), Sabrina Duncan (Kate Jackson) and Jull Munroe (Farrah Fawcett) as undercover detectives, and followed their efforts to solve and thwart crimes. Fawcett died in 2009, but her iconic hairdo would make a lasting impression for years to come. Smith, 74, and Jackson, 71, are both still alive but have not been seen on screen since 2015 and 2007, respectively.

"Charlie's Angels" (2000) and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)

From left: Drew Barrymore (Dylan Sanders), Cameron Diaz (Natalie Cook) and Lucy Liu (Alex Munday). (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Newsmakers)

Twenty four years after the premiere of the original show, Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore), Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz) and Alex Munday (Lucy Liu) took center stage. The film and it's 2003 sequel, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" boasted some serious star power, with Bill Murray, Demi Moore, Shia LaBeouf and more playing roles. Diaz, 47, has since retired from acting and Barrymore, 44, acts on a limited basis. Liu, 50, however, Currently stars in "Why Women Kill."

"Charlie's Angels" (2011-2011)

Rachael Taylor as Abby Sampson, Minka Kelly as Eve French, Annie Ilonzeh as Kate Prince in "Charlie's Angels." (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

In 2001, ABC brought back the classic story of three kick-butt women teaming up to, well, kick butt. Unfortunately, low ratings kicked their butts and the series lasted only eight episodes. Kelly, 39, would go on to play roles like Jaqueline Kennedy in "Lee Daniel's The Butler," Taylor, 35,  joined the Marvel family in "Jessica Jones" and Ilonzeh, 36, would play a small role in NBC's "Chicago" franchise.

"Charlie's Angels" (2019)

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska at the premiere of "Charlie's Angels." (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Today, "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart, 29, Naomi Scott, 26, of "Aladdin" fame and newcomer Ella Balinska, 23, carry the title of "angel." Like in the early 2000s, this film drew several big stars into the mix, with Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart and Dijmon Hounsou all playing versions of Charle's assistant, Bosley. No word of a sequel to this particular film yet, but as you can see, it has "franchise" written all over it.