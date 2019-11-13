A look back at all of 'Charlie's Angels'

"Charlie's Angels," the 2019 version, is far from the first iteration of the story -- in fact, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa are the fourth group of women to team up under Charlie's guidance.

The story was first told through a television series that ran from 1976-1981, which was followed by a duo of movies. Then came a second, short-lived television show before we got the newest flick, due in theaters Friday.

Here's a look back at the angels of the past.

'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR JACLYN SMITH SAYS SHE 'NEVER FELT EXPLOITED' OVER HER SEXY IMAGE

"Charlie's Angels" (1976-1981)

"Charlie's Angels" debuted in March of 1976 and first introduced Kelly Garrett (Jaclyn Smith), Sabrina Duncan (Kate Jackson) and Jull Munroe (Farrah Fawcett) as undercover detectives, and followed their efforts to solve and thwart crimes. Fawcett died in 2009, but her iconic hairdo would make a lasting impression for years to come. Smith, 74, and Jackson, 71, are both still alive but have not been seen on screen since 2015 and 2007, respectively.

"Charlie's Angels" (2000) and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003)

Twenty four years after the premiere of the original show, Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore), Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz) and Alex Munday (Lucy Liu) took center stage. The film and it's 2003 sequel, "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" boasted some serious star power, with Bill Murray, Demi Moore, Shia LaBeouf and more playing roles. Diaz, 47, has since retired from acting and Barrymore, 44, acts on a limited basis. Liu, 50, however, Currently stars in "Why Women Kill."

KRISTEN STEWART SAYS UPCOMING 'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' REBOOT IS 'SO GROUNDED'

"Charlie's Angels" (2011-2011)

In 2001, ABC brought back the classic story of three kick-butt women teaming up to, well, kick butt. Unfortunately, low ratings kicked their butts and the series lasted only eight episodes. Kelly, 39, would go on to play roles like Jaqueline Kennedy in "Lee Daniel's The Butler," Taylor, 35, joined the Marvel family in "Jessica Jones" and Ilonzeh, 36, would play a small role in NBC's "Chicago" franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Charlie's Angels" (2019)

Today, "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart, 29, Naomi Scott, 26, of "Aladdin" fame and newcomer Ella Balinska, 23, carry the title of "angel." Like in the early 2000s, this film drew several big stars into the mix, with Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart and Dijmon Hounsou all playing versions of Charle's assistant, Bosley. No word of a sequel to this particular film yet, but as you can see, it has "franchise" written all over it.