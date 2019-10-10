Actress Drew Barrymore to host daytime talk show

Actress Drew Barrymore is joining the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and Whoopi Goldberg on daytime television.

Beginning in the fall of 2020, Barrymore, 44, will headline the show for CBS, according to a network announcement released Thursday morning and obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air -- her show will energize any station’s lineup,” said Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group.

A pilot for the show was shot in August.

Barrymore added: “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

CBS Television President Peter Dunn referred to the show as "the brightest prospect [he has] seen in many years," adding that he expects to "strike gold" with audiences and advertisers.

Barrymore, who was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in "Grey Gardens," recently wrapped the third and final season of "Santa Clarita Diet" for Netflix. She began acting as a child, quickly gaining attention for roles in such films at "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" (1982) and "Firestarter" (1984).