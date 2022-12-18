Drew Barrymore is an actress that rose to fame when she was just seven years old and played Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Since then, she has been in a number of films like “50 First Dates,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Never Been Kissed.” Barrymore also became a director in 2009 with the movie “Whip It” and also is the host of her own television show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which she started in 2020.

Barrymore was born on February 22, 1975 in Culver City, California to actor parents John Drew and Jaid. After “E.T.,” young Barrymore found herself in many more movies like “Firestarter,” “Irreconcilable Differences” and “Cat’s Eye.” As an adult, Barrymore has been open about the struggles with drug and alcohol that she faced as a young actor.

In the 90’s, Barrymore continued her acting career with movies like “Motorama,” “Poison Ivy,” “Guncrazy,” “No Place to Hide,” “Doppelganger,” “Bad Girls,” “Boys on the Side,” “Mad Love,” “Batman Forever” and “Everyone Says I Love You.”

Also around this time, Barrymore was in the 1996 horror movie, “Scream” where she played Casey. Shortly after, she was in "The Wedding Singer" with Adam Sandler, the movie that would be the first of three rom-coms that the two have done together. They both also starred in “50 First Dates” in 2004 and then did “Blended” together in 2014.

In 1999, Barrymore was in “Never Been Kissed,” followed by “Skipped Parts,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Donnie Darko.” Other movies Barrymore stars in are “Riding in Cars with Boys,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Duplex,” “Fever Pitch,” “Lucky You,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “Everybody’s Fine,” “Going the Distance,” “Big Miracle” and “Miss You Already.”

Barrymore has also made appearances in television shows including the animated “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.” She also was in “The Santa Clarita Diet” from 2017 to 2019 and has her own talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore has been married three times in the past. She was first married to Jeremy Thomas from March 1994 until 1995 and then was married to Tom Green from July 2001 until 2002. In 2012, she married Will Kopelman, but they got divorced in August 2016. Barrymore shares her two children Olive and Frankie with Kopelman.