Diane Warren, 11-time Oscar nominee, on if this is her year to win

Whether or not her name is famous, Diane Warren's songs certainly are.

The scribe behind hits like Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" has been a staple of radio airplay for decades and also a staple in film.

The 63-year-old songwriter recently received her 11th Oscar nomination for best original song, which she claims makes her "the most nominated woman in Oscar history to never have won."

This year, the Academy recognized her song "I'm Standing With You" from the film "Breakthrough." The song is sung by the film's star Chrissy Metz.

As for whether she thinks this is the year she'll bag an award, she told Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume: “It would be great if it was."

"I've had 10 times where it wasn't, but you know what? Being nominated is awesome,” she said. “I stayed up all night with my friends [for the 2020 nominations announcement]. We stayed up all night waiting for that. I love when people go, ‘Oh, I fell asleep and then someone called me.’ Yeah, sure you f---ing slept through it. You f---ing liar! You were up just like I was. I did not go to sleep!”

Warren has, however, won a Golden Globe for the song "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me" from "Burlesque" in 2001.

Her first Oscar nomination came in 1988 for "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship, which was featured in "Mannequin," a film that Warren said is "about the guy f--ing the mannequin.” She lost that year to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from "Dirty Dancing."

However, Warren's 1997 loss, her second, hit harder than the first.

“I took Clive Davis as my date. We went to Jerry's Deli after, and I was really bummed out, because I thought I was really going to win that time," recounted the songwriter, who was nominated for Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" but lost to "You Must Love Me" from "Evita." "I ate like two orders of French fries.”

Even so, there's still one loss that hurts Warren even more.

In 2016, her song "Til It Happens to You," which she co-wrote with Lady Gaga, was up for the award after being featured in the documentary "The Hunting Ground," which centered on college sexual assault. The song lost to Sam Smith's Bond theme "Writing's on the Wall."

When Gaga, now 33, performed the song during the ceremony, she was joined on stage by dozens of survivors of sexual assault and received a standing ovation.

“I had an idea from that," recalled Warren. "I thought, ‘OK, you guys — you get to vote again, after the performance. You get a vote after that Lady Gaga performance. That was one of the best things I've ever seen, and not just because it's my song. It was phenomenal.”

But when the time came, Smith, now 27, was given the award.

“I don't know if it was in my own head, in my own brain. You know, everything slows down in your mind. But people told me that [the audience] did gasp, and I just went, 'Oh. That just happened,’" Warren recounted. "I'm not entitled. I don't expect to ever win, to be honest. But if there was one time when I thought [I would win], it was that. Everybody was calling me saying, ‘You've got this, you got this!’"

The songstress remembers the feeling following her through the night.

“So, that was painful. Gaga was fine that night," she said. "I went with her to the Vanity Fair party, and she's out there talking to Elton John and everybody. And I'm like, ‘I feel like s--t. I'm going home.’”

Warren sees the song as having “actually kicked in the #MeToo movement."

"A hundred percent, culturally, that song did so much. It really made a difference. People still tell me what that song means to them every day.”

Warren was also nominated last year for the song "I'll Fight," sung by Jennifer Hudson for the documentary "RBG," focusing on Ruth Bader Ginsberg. While she fully expected to lose the award that evening (which she did to Gaga's "Shallow"), she received a different humbling prize.

"I didn't win the Oscar, but I got a beautiful note from [Ginsburg] saying how much she loved the song. I've got to frame that.”

2019 was one of two years that Warren didn't bother preparing an acceptance speech, the first being in 1998 when she was up against "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic."

“I think that year everybody went, ‘F--k it, we're just going to have a good time because 'Titanic's winning.’ It's like this giant ship and you're in a little lifeboat that's sinking… I was like, 'Let's just f---ing get drunk. And I don't even drink.’”

Warren said she's prepared a speech for this year's ceremony, despite having no idea that the 39-year-old Metz, known primarily as the star of "This Is Us," could sing.

“I didn't know she could even sing,” Warren said. “When I wrote the song, I thought it was a really great song and we could basically have our pick of who we wanted."

When the song was written, the film's producers insisted that Metz sing it, according to Warren, who said she suggested Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

"I didn't want to be in [the studio] when she was doing it because I'm not the best liar in the world, and if it sucked, I was just not going to go, 'Hey, it's really great!’ My nose would start growing," remembered Warren. "So I left and I came back and they played back the rough comp of her vocal — and I just was floored. It was fantastic. It was so emotional."

Metz will perform the song at the Oscars on Sunday, which will also include performances from Elton John, Idina Menzel and more.