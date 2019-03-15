Sam Smith says he's non-binary, 'floats' in between genders: report

In an interview released on Friday, singer and musician Sam Smith reportedly divulged that he considers himself to be “non-binary,” and explained how he came to this realization.

“When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking,” Smith told Jameela Jamil on her Instagram show “I Weigh Interviews,” according to People. “I was like, ‘F---, that is me.'”

The musician also laid out how he personally sees being non-binary, saying that he isn’t either gender necessarily but rather “I think I float somewhere in between,” the outlet reported.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender,” Smith said, according to People. “You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation.”

Smith later took to Instagram to praise his sit-down, saying that while it “took a lot for me to do this,” the interview “completely changed my life.”

“Being able to talk so openly about my body issues and feeling so safe whilst doing it was truly liberating,” he said. “I am so thankful to Jameela and her team for this opportunity and being so respectful and kind to me.”

“I really hope this can make someone else who feels like me, a little less lonely and a little less alien,” he said.