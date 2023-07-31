Danny DeVito doesn't want Brad Pitt's leading Hollywood man status: 'We all have our place'

Actor Danny DeVito is comfortable with all 4 feet, 10 inches of himself, admitting that after decades in the entertainment industry, he has embraced not being a "leading man."

When asked if he was happy that he never reached a Brad Pitt level of acclaim, DeVito countered with his own resolution: "I don’t celebrate the fact that I’m not Clark Gable. I do celebrate that I am who I am."

"I’m a big fan of Brad [Pitt] and Humphrey Bogart and [Jack] Nicholson and Leonardo [DiCaprio]. The painter, not the actor. Only kidding," he joked to Parade.

"You know, we all have a place. I did imagine my place would be closer to Peter Lorre or Edward G. Robinson or even W.C. Fields," he said of the famous 19th and 20th century actors.

DeVito, who skyrocketed to fame as Louie De Palma in the television program "Taxi," has had an illustrious career in Hollywood.

Starring in films including "Matilda," "The Rainmaker" and "Throw Momma from the Train," DeVito knows there is more to accomplish as an entertainer.

"Lucy [DeVito] and I are going to do a new play together on Broadway called ‘I Need That.’ Rehearsals start in September. We’re developing movies and television with my production company [Jersey Films]. Jake [DeVito] and Lucy are basically running the company," he said of two of his three children he shares with Rhea Perlman.

"A new season of ["It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"] just started, and it’s off the charts! I love pulling out all the stops for it. I love coming out of couches naked and losing my memory and falling out of buildings and going into toilets. Like, ‘Come on, is that all you got?’ And you never know what the future brings."

DeVito and his estranged wife, Perlman, whom he originally split from a decade ago, also have another daughter, Grace. After 30 years of marriage, the famous couple shared they had split in 2012, although their relationship has remained complicated. They have not formally divorced.

When speaking of Perlman, DeVito said they are "thick as thieves."

"We’re really close and see each other a few times a week and have dinner and breakfast. We just became grandparents, so now we’re insufferable. If I weren’t doing this right now, I’d be looking at photos of my baby granddaughter, Sinclair," he joked.