Danny DeVito doesn't want Brad Pitt's leading Hollywood man status: 'We all have our place'

DeVito has been a Hollywood fixture since the 1970s

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Actor Danny DeVito is comfortable with all 4 feet, 10 inches of himself, admitting that after decades in the entertainment industry, he has embraced not being a "leading man."

When asked if he was happy that he never reached a Brad Pitt level of acclaim, DeVito countered with his own resolution: "I don’t celebrate the fact that I’m not Clark Gable. I do celebrate that I am who I am."

"I’m a big fan of Brad [Pitt] and Humphrey Bogart and [Jack] Nicholson and Leonardo [DiCaprio]. The painter, not the actor. Only kidding," he joked to Parade.

Danny Devito in a checkered shirt and transparent eyeglasses looks to his left inset a picture of Brad Pitt posing directly for the camera

Danny Devito admitted he has zero qualms with how his career has panned out - admitting he knows he is not a leading man like Brad Pitt. (Monica Schipper/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"You know, we all have a place. I did imagine my place would be closer to Peter Lorre or Edward G. Robinson or even W.C. Fields," he said of the famous 19th and 20th century actors. 

Humphrey Bogart with a cigarette in his mouth in a black and white photo split Jack Nicholson in a tuxedo and dark sunglasses split Leonardo DiCaprio on the carpet in Cannes in a grey jacket

Danny DeVito shared that he loved leading men in Hollywood including, from left to right, the late Humphrey Bogart, Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio. (Silver Screen Collection/James Devaney/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt bites his lower lip and smiles in a black suit

Danny DeVito recognizes he is not the same type of Hollywood actor as Brad Pitt. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

DeVito, who skyrocketed to fame as Louie De Palma in the television program "Taxi," has had an illustrious career in Hollywood.

Starring in films including "Matilda," "The Rainmaker" and "Throw Momma from the Train," DeVito knows there is more to accomplish as an entertainer.

"Lucy [DeVito] and I are going to do a new play together on Broadway called ‘I Need That.’ Rehearsals start in September. We’re developing movies and television with my production company [Jersey Films]. Jake [DeVito] and Lucy are basically running the company," he said of two of his three children he shares with Rhea Perlman.

Danny Devito smiles and puts out a peace sign towards the crowd on the carpet

Danny DeVito continues to star in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which has been on television since 2005. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"A new season of ["It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"] just started, and it’s off the charts! I love pulling out all the stops for it. I love coming out of couches naked and losing my memory and falling out of buildings and going into toilets. Like, ‘Come on, is that all you got?’ And you never know what the future brings."

DeVito and his estranged wife, Perlman, whom he originally split from a decade ago, also have another daughter, Grace. After 30 years of marriage, the famous couple shared they had split in 2012, although their relationship has remained complicated. They have not formally divorced.

Rhea Perlman in a blue cardigan and printed shirt puts her arm around Danny DeVito in a black shirt and black glasses

Danny DeVito, right, and Rhea Perlman announced their initial separation in 2012 after 30 years of marriage. They got back together, only to separate again in 2017. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When speaking of Perlman, DeVito said they are "thick as thieves."

"We’re really close and see each other a few times a week and have dinner and breakfast. We just became grandparents, so now we’re insufferable. If I weren’t doing this right now, I’d be looking at photos of my baby granddaughter, Sinclair," he joked.

