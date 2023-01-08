Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt
Published

Brad Pitt considering 'semi-retirement' after selling majority stake in production company: report

Pitt's latest movie 'Babylon,' where he stars alongside Margot Robbie, is in theaters now

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Among being an Academy Award-winning actor and producer, Brad Pitt is also a businessman. 

With the recent lucrative sale of 60% of his production company, Plan B Entertainment, worth $300 million to French group Mediawan, Pitt is considering taking a step back from it all.

"Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what ‘semi-retirement’ looks like for him," a source told Page Six.

"One thing he’s decided is that he will likely continue acting," the source revealed, before cautioning that Pitt likely will step away from other business ventures. 

BRAD PITT'S WILD YEAR: FROM LAWSUITS TO ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AND A NEW RELATIONSHIP

Brad Pitt is reportedly considering taking a step back from his busy career.

Brad Pitt is reportedly considering taking a step back from his busy career. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Pitt launched a new genderless skin-care line, Le Domaine, late last year. He previously bought Château Miraval with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, which he now owns.

"While Brad has put a lot of time into the various [businesses based out of the French estate, Chateau Miraval, he bought with Angelina Jolie], and his other interests like architecture, he is absolutely committed to his film career," an additional insider shared. "He is not leaving Hollywood."

Another source alleged a slightly different narrative for Pitt, telling Page Six, "He is considering leaving Hollywood and moving to France and doing his vineyard and art and making furniture … He just wants to live in peace."

BRAD PITT DETAILS HOW HE OVERCAME ‘MISERY’ AFTER ANGELINA JOLIE SPLIT

Brad Pitt created a skincare line from natural ingredients.

Brad Pitt created a skincare line from natural ingredients. (Le Domaine Skincare)

Pitt can currently be seen opposite Margot Robbie in "Babylon," in theaters now.

While the 59-year-old has several projects in the works as a producer, his starring in an unnamed Formula 1 film project is on the horizon.

Brad Pitt has several movies in the pipeline, including a movie about F1 racing.

Brad Pitt has several movies in the pipeline, including a movie about F1 racing. (Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1)

A representative for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

