Danny DeVito urges New Yorkers to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak: 'Watch a little TV why don't ya!'

Actor Danny DeVito is urging everyone in New York to stay home to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a viral video message.

"Hi everybody. This is Danny DeVito and I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart all over the state of New York- stay home. I mean everybody," DeVito, 75, said in a video shared by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday. "I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people And the next thing you know- I'm out of there!"

He continued, "So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you- please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home- not spread this virus around. Thank you."

"Watch a little TV why don't ya," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star then suggested.

Cuomo shared several videos from other celebrity New Yorkers offering a similar message to his state including Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and television personality La La Anthony.