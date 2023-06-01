'Barbie' star Rhea Perlman says she and Danny DeVito are still married a decade after splitting up

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are friendly exes. They are still married and remain "good friends" despite separating more than a decade ago.

"We are still married, and we are still very good friends. And we see each other a lot, and our family is still the most important thing to both of us, I believe," the "Cheers" alum told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her "Wiser Than Me" podcast while discussing her relationship with her estranged husband.

"I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, it was very difficult at first," Perlman said of the separation. "And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I’m not going to go into. It took time for us to come to this, somehow, pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

Perlman and DeVito married in 1982 and share three grown children: Lucy, 40, Grace, 38, and Jake, 35.

DANNY DEVITO RECALLS GETTING ‘NUDE LIKE A HALIBUT’ FOR ‘ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA’

"I live alone with my little dog, who is my partner in life now," the "Barbie" actress explained. "I don’t like living alone. I like being alone. I like having time to myself.

"When I was living with Danny and the kids were all in college or wherever … if he went away to do something, I thought, ‘Oh good, I have two weeks where I can do whatever I want, you know. But when it’s every day, it’s not my favorite."

She said while she sometimes feels "lonely," her family and friends are always visiting.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have people over a lot, my family comes over a lot," she said. "I have three kids, it’s a lot of people. I have a lot of company and very good friends. My sister lives very close by. But when everybody leaves after a great night, I go, ‘Ooh, where is everyone? Where is that person that you could just talk [to] about how the night went?’"

Perlman is also busy spending time with her 7-week-old granddaughter.

"There’s a certain love. I mean, I felt it when my own children were born. It’s a kind of love I had never felt before for anything," she said of her first grandchild.

She added that while she and DeVito are both "ambitious" about their careers, he loves to work, I like to work," she explained. "I don’t think I would have ever given up my relationship for [my career], and I didn’t."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Louis-Dreyfus offered to set Perlman up on a date, the "Poms" actress joked, "No, don’t set me up, unless it’s someone really wonderful, rich and famous, gorgeous and a lot younger than me."

The "Seinfeld" star replied, "I’m all over this. I’ll get back to you in about 10 to 15 minutes."

Of why they never divorced, Perlman told the New York Post in 2018, "We’ve been together a very long time, so there’s a lot of love and history. We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?"