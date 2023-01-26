Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Tom Cruise: Hollywood leading men aging gracefully

Brad Pitt and George Clooney stepped out looking better than ever on the set of their new movie "Wolves" in New York City.

The 59-year-old "Babylon" actor and the 61-year-old "Ticket to Paradise" star were spotted filming the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller at a drive-in hotel in Harlem on Tuesday night.

The co-stars and close friends appeared to be enjoying working together again as they were seen flashing wide smiles and laughing while shooting a scene in a car.

The two wore similar ensembles that consisted of black leather jackets and gray pants with black shoes.

BRAD PITT AND GEORGE CLOONEY STEP OUT IN NEW YORK CITY, REUNITE FOR NEW MOVIE

Written, produced and directed by Jon Watts, the film follows "two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job," per Deadline. Pitt and Clooney will also produce through their production companies Plan B and Smoke House Pictures. The outlet reported on Thursday that Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan has joined the cast.

"Wolves" marks another on-screen reunion for the pair, who previously co-starred in the "Ocean's" film trilogy and the 2008 crime comedy "Burn After Reading."

Pitt and Clooney teamed up for the first time in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven," when they were 38 and 40 respectively.

Over their decades-long careers, the actors have cemented their status as two of Hollywood's most legendary leading men. Both stars have received numerous accolades for their work including two Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards for Clooney and two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and one Emmy Award for Pitt.

In addition to critical acclaim, fans have long marveled over the two's enduring good looks. Whether due to lifestyle choices, diet, exercise, skincare, genetics or a combination of several factors, Pitt and Clooney have set a gold standard for aging gracefully in Hollywood.

Over the years, the two have shed some light on how they have maintained their youthful appearances. Here's a look at the age-defying secrets of Pitt, Clooney and other A-list stars.

Brad Pitt

Widely regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world, Pitt only seems to improve with age.

The actor has spoken out about maintaining his physique through regular exercise and clean eating in between more intense training for his movie roles including "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," "Snatch" "Troy," "Fury" and "Fight Club."

Veteran stunt coordinator Greg Rementer, who worked with Pitt on his 2022 action film "Bullet Train," told Men's Journal that the actor continues to defy his age by throwing himself fully into grueling months of training before beginning production on a new project.

"Brad wanted to do majority of the stunts himself, which isn’t always the case," Rementer told the outlet. "For him it was possible because not only is he a great comedic actor, but he’s also a physically gifted athlete."

As for his skincare routine, Pitt embodies the old saying, "aging like a fine wine." Last September, he debuted his wine-inspired skincare line Le Domaine, which he created in partnership with the French winemaking Perrin family, who are also his partners in his winery Chateau Miraval.

The Le Domaine line, which promises to slow the aging process, consists of a cleansing emulsion, a serum and a face cream that include grapevine-derived ingredients.

In a September interview with Vogue, Pitt said that he wouldn't have attempted to launch a skincare line if he had not experienced noticeable results himself.

"I get sent stuff all the time and… ugh. It’s just all the same for me," he said. "But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" star also shared his thoughts on the pressures of aging in Hollywood.

"I don’t want to be running from aging," he said. "It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms."

He continued, "Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-aging'. It's ridiculous. It’s a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner. And it’s something I’ve learnt to do for my business, but it kinda makes you feel better."

"I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on. And I think that we’re learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner."

George Clooney

Clooney is the world's most attractive man, according to a study conducted by London's Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in 2017.

Through the process of digital face mapping, the "Up in the Air" star's face was found to be 91.86% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, an ancient measure of physical perfection.

Clooney, whose good looks have stood the test of time, has spoken out about embracing natural aging. In a 2015 interview with BBC radio, he explained why he refuses to get plastic surgery or dye his signature salt and pepper hair.

"For me, it’s never been an issue or an option," Clooney said.

He continued, "I don’t think it would make much sense. I’ve seen it happen, and particularly on men I don’t think it works very well. I think it actually makes you look older. I’m a big believer in the idea that you can’t try to look younger — you can just try to look the best you can at the age you are."

Clooney has previously revealed that he follows a very simple skincare routine.

"I hit the spa and I enjoy steam rooms, but I really don’t use any specific product," he told the Mirror in 2010.

"Just a good Ivory soap will do."

The "Good Night and Good Luck" star has shared that he enjoys staying active by doing Bikram yoga and playing tennis.

At a 2020 press conference, Clooney revealed that he had given up playing basketball, one of his longtime favorite hobbies.

"I stopped hooping three years ago," he said, according to CinemaBlend.

GEORGE CLOONEY HELPS WIFE AMAL STEAL THE SHOW AT KENNEDY CENTER WHERE HE'S HONORED

He continued, "I was having dinner with President Obama, who I used to play with, and he said he'd stopped playing ball a couple of years ago."

"It's nuts because I'd always said… I was 55, and I'd say, 'I'm going to be playing until I'm 80!' I played like a 25-year-old. But it was one last, like, roll my ankle, get my tooth chipped, get my eye socket cracked with an elbow, and I was like, 'You know? I've had enough. I'll play tennis, and just switch it up'"

In 2018, Clooney told People magazine that he, his wife Amal and their 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella regularly eat healthy, homemade meals prepared by their personal chef Vivianna Frizzi from Lake Como, Italy.

He told the outlet that Frizzi "can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry."

Other favorites meals include Italian, Lebanese and Indian dishes, a weekly pizza night and sushi.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise continues to turn back the clock on aging while performing some of the most death-defying stunts in cinematic history.

Last summer, the 60-year-old actor reprised his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the box-office smash "Top Gun: Maverick." Cruise originated the role of Maverick when he was 24-years-old in 1986's "Top Gun," but he has managed to maintain his youthful appearance over the intervening 36 years.

In the meantime, he has headlined major action blockbusters including six "Mission Impossible" films, "War of the Worlds,""Oblivion" and "Edge of Tomorrow."

The action star continues to perform all of his own stunts. Last December, he released a featurette from his upcoming movie "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," during which he revealed how he and his team pulled off the "most dangerous stunt" he's ever attempted.

In the stunt, Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff and then base jumps into a ravine. He underwent a year of base jump and motocross training during which his trainers said he performed over 13,000 jumps and over 500 skydives.

In the past, Cruise has credited his youthful appearance to his passion for sports and physical activity.

TOM CRUISE PARACHUTES OFF A MOUNTAIN WHILE FILMING 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8'

"Sea-kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, rock-climbing, hiking… I jog… I do so many different activities," he has said, according to E! Online.

The actor travels with a gym that he refers to as the "Pain Cave" to every film set. "Only the motivated can enter," he told The Associated press. "All you got to do is just be motivated. Anyone can come in, we have the crew come in, and we just make it available to everyone."

Cruise also follows a strict 1200 calorie a day diet that consists mostly of vegetables and lean protein, which was devised by his friend and professional soccer player David Beckham, according to Men's Health.

The outlet also reported that Cruise prefers grilled foods and never eats fried food. According to E! News, he also eats small, healthy snacks throughout the day that are prepared by his personal chef.

During a 2018 appearance on "The Late, Late Show", the "Knight and Day" star said that he no longer eats sugar.

"I love sugar, but I can't eat it because when I'm training, I'm doing all these movies—so I send it to everyone," he said. "And then, "I wait for the calls. Like, 'tell me about it.'"

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe is known for his eternally youthful appearance, which he has attributed to cutting out bad habits earlier in life.

The 58-year-old actor, who rose to fame as a teen idol as a member of the "Brat Pack" in the 1980s, told Today in 2018 that he quit drinking in his 20s.

"When I was in my mid-20s it was: I’ve got to stop drinking," the "St. Elmo's Fire" alum said. "Then it became, ‘I need to find a workout that I love, following by starting to eat better, and cutting out things like sugar.’"

He continued "You get to that point in your life where you realize you’ve got to stop eating like you’re in college."

"Each year just requires a little bit more discipline and focus as I get older."

Lowe, who became a celebrity spokesman for the Atkins Diet in 2018, told the outlet that he adopted a low-carb lifestyle decades ago but does not diet.

"I enjoy eating well because it gives me more energy," Lowe said. "Don’t get me wrong, I still love pasta and pizzas. But I know that they’re a special treat. In my business, I don’t have the option to not be at my best. So, I just make healthy choices most of the time. I never diet."

The Virginia native also explained that he frequently exercises and draws inspirations for new routines from professional athletes and other stars.

"I’m always doing some activity and trying to steal from other people’s lifestyles," he said.

ROB LOWE CELEBRATES 31 YEARS OF SOBRIETY: 'I WANT TO GIVE THANKS'

"I love reading what Tom Brady is up to or what The Rock is doing. It keeps things fresh."

Lowe is also passionate about skincare and launched his own line Profile Cobalt, in partnership with the Wounded Warriors Project, in 2019. During a 2021 interview with The Manual, Lowe said that he started the line because he wanted to encourage young men, including his own sons, to take care of their skin.

"I have sons who are in their 20s," he said, "and we talk about this all the time. Being in show business, I always had professionals doing things to me that I wouldn’t have done myself when I was that age; moisturizing, cleaning my face properly, and applying sunscreen. Turns out doing all that stuff pays off when you’re older."

In 2017, Lowe reflected on his secret to staying young in an interview with Men's Journal.

"There is this drive that I have that I think is the real reason I feel and look as vibrant as ever," he said.

"I don’t let it go away. This is more of what I consider an ‘inside job,’ combined with a fairly athletic existence."

John Stamos

John Stamos is another star whose baby-faced good looks only seem to improve with age.

The 59-year-old actor told E! News in 2015 that he owes much of his youthful appearance to good genes.

"I'm lucky. My parents did well; they looked good," Stamos said. "But I'm telling you, one day I'm not going to look so good, so I'm going to prep people for that," he quipped.

In a 2016 interview, the "Full House" star reflected on how his fitness regimen has changed over the years. "In the 1980s and ‘90s, I spent a lot of time in the gym working out for a bigger body or big arms," he recalled.

The two-time Emmy nominee went on to say that he now enjoys Pilates and swimming.

"They give me that lean look and strengthen my core," Stamos said. "I fit workouts around my schedule. I do Pilates about three days a week, using the Reformer and other machines, as well as doing floor work and a lot of stretching. I swim laps three days a week and do a lot of push-ups and pull-ups. For cardio I run up and down a hill."

JOHN STAMOS HELPS LA SHERIFF'S RECRUITS INJURED IN WRONG-WAY CRASH

The "ER" star also explained that he makes sure to get enough sleep.

"I think sleep is the key to looking young, and I make sure to get a good eight hours every night," he said. "I believe that earlier sleep, before midnight, is better.

He continued, "It has been for me. I try to get to sleep by 9 or 10. I love the mornings and get up very early to read and meditate. I feel recalibrated at that time and that I can take on the day.... If I eat well, feel good and have had enough sleep, I can deal with stress and then let it go."

The California native, who is of Greek descent, has said that he follows the Mediterranean diet, which consists of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, seafood, beans and nuts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stamos went viral in 2016 when he shared the "secret weapon" behind his youthful face. The actor posted a photo on Instagam in which he was seen wearing the Bioxidea Miracle 24 Face Mask for Men.

"#SecretWeapon No more Greek yogurt facials, @bioxideausa all the way," he wrote in the caption.

In March of that year, Stamos jokingly offered a more unconventional explanation for his ageless looks. During a segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," he was asked what advice he would give his younger self.

"Hey, little John. You will have a fantastic life as long as you make sure you do one thing," Stamos said.

"Now, on your 18th birthday, the Prince of Darkness – Satan – will offer you eternal youth in exchange for your soul. Little John, I’m telling you right now: You take that deal, son."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP