Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Country star Darius Rucker taken into custody; Kelly Clarkson says medical condition led to weight loss

Kevin Costner welcomes ‘newest addition’ to family; Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes grandkids are ‘spoiled’

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
darius rucker, kelly clarkson

Country star Darius Rucker taken into custody; Kelly Clarkson says medical condition led to weight loss. (Getty Images)

BEHIND BARS - Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee for a minor drug offense. Continue reading here…

TAKING ACTION - Kelly Clarkson admits her medical condition led to weight loss. Continue reading here…

‘ALREADY IN LOVE’ - Kevin Costner welcomes the 'newest addition' to the family. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner wears a black tuxedo on red carpet

Kevin Costner welcomed a new friend into the family. (Steve Granitz)

'A LITTLE SPOILED' - Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes about grandchildren from son-in-law Chris Pratt. Continue reading here…

‘YOU BELONG WITH ME’ - What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s body language means for their relationship. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wrap up in each other's arms after Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together after a Chiefs game. (Getty Images)

UNDER THE KNIFE - Paulina Porizkova bares deep surgery scars in a racy snap after being hospitalized for a double hip replacement. Continue reading here…

‘WE’LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS' - Larry David nervous about 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' ending after 'Seinfeld' controversy. Continue reading here…

‘SENSATIONAL SEVENTIES' - Supermodel Christie Brinkley turns 70 with plans to 'eat, pray, love.' Continue reading here…

‘OUT OF TOUCH’ - Hollywood stars slammed for being unrelatable. Continue reading here…

Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian

Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian among celebrities slammed for being 'out of touch.' (Getty Images)

IN COURT - 'Speed Racer' actor's $1M estate unsettled after he died without a will. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending