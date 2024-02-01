Kelly Clarkson's weight loss was motivated by being pre-diabetic: 'I was a tiny bit overweight'

Kelly Clarkson has openly discussed her weight loss, but she recently put her lifestyle change into perspective while having a discussion on her talk show.

Clarkson and her guest, actor Kevin James, exchanged pleasantries and commented on how great the other looked.

"Well, I was told I was pre-[diabetic]," Clarkson admitted. "That was literally what happened … I wasn't like shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight," the singer said.

"They were like, you're pre-diabetic, you're right on the borderline. I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet!'," she joked.

"Then I waited two years," she said of taking action, only after things progressed. That's when she decided to "do something about it."

Last month, the "Since U Been Gone" singer shared that she was heeding the advice of doctors, which contributed to dropping some pounds. "I eat a healthy mix," she told People magazine of her diet. "I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Now living in New York City, Clarkson is the opposite of sedentary. "Walking in the city is quite the workout," she confessed. "And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

With her children, River Rose, 9 and Remington Alexander, 7, Clarkson says they will "go walk the dogs a few times at the park."

"We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime, and we go to the museum," she added of their life in the big city.

After enduring a contentious divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson decided to ditch Los Angeles and move her family across the country. "I was very unhappy in LA and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," she told the outlet. "We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either," she said of conversations with the network that airs her talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."