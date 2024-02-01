Expand / Collapse search
Darius Rucker arrested in Tennessee for minor drug offense

The country music singer was arrested Tennessee for a minor drug offense

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Larry Fink Fox News
Published | Updated
Country star Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee for a minor drug offense, Fox News Digital has learned.

The 57-year-old singer was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Williamson County, Tennessee, according to a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker was booked into Williamson County jail on Feb. 1. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Darius Rucker in a black suit smiles at the CMT Music Awards in Austin

Even with advancements in artificial intelligence, Darius Rucker doesn't see himself changing the way he writes songs. (Jason Kempin)

Darius was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state's vehicle registration law.

He was booked in the Williamson County Jail around 1 p.m. ET and released on a $10,500 bond approximately an hour later.

