Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian among celebrities slammed for being 'out of touch'

Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have been accused by fans of being "out of touch" and putting their privilege on display.

Milano recently angered fans on social media by asking if they could donate to her son's baseball team; Kardashian took heat for resuming her work with controversial fashion house Balenciaga.

Here’s a look at some of the celebs who have been called out by fans.



ALYSSA MILANO RESPONDS AFTER CRITICS SLAM HER AS ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ FOR REQUESTING MONEY FOR SON'S BASEBALL TRIP



Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano recently caused a firestorm by requesting money for her 12-year-old son’s baseball trip.

Milano wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated." She also shared more information on how to access the GoFundMe page.

Social media users were confused as to why Milano was asking her followers for money when she is a multimillionaire.

One person wondered, "Why isn't Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself," while another questioned why the actress is "asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries."

Milano starred in the hit drama "Charmed" for six seasons, and her husband, David Bugliari, is the co-head of motion picture talent at the management firm Creative Artists Agency. They share son Milo and daughter Elizabella.

A day after her donation request, Milano took to X to share that she had gotten a lot of "media inquiries about whether [she has] financially contributed to [her] son's baseball team."

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues," she responded to critics. "The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families."

Kim Kardashian

Reality star Kim Kardashian fueled public outrage with her latest fashion partnership.

In January, "The Kardashians" star resumed her collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga.

Kardashian continued her partnership with the high-end fashion brand more than a year after the company was widely boycotted for a 2022 holiday advertisement that many deemed to be sexualizing children. Kardashian was announced as Balenciaga's ambassador, and she emphasized her willingness to do "what's right."

"For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments," Kardashian said. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under [creative director] Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right. I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand to become their ambassador."

Many condemned Kardashian for resuming her relationship with the brand, suggesting the billionaire was just trying to make a buck.

"It’s not surprising at all that Kim Kardashian doesn’t care about Balenciaga’s recent history (including its vulgar approach to children) because cashing in is her goal," one user shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Balenciaga released its controversial holiday campaign on Nov. 16, 2022, and issued an apology on Instagram on Nov. 24.

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the brand wrote.

Kardashian denounced the ad just days later, writing in a series of tweets, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period. I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

She also added that she was "re-evaluating" her "relationship with the brand."

KIM KARDASHIAN UNDER FIRE FOR RESUMING BALENCIAGA GIG AFTER DISTURBING AD CAMPAIGN WITH CHILDREN

Gwyneth Paltrow

GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow faced criticism after she listed her "little guesthouse" on AirBnB.

Although Paltrow may have had good intentions, critics took issue with the fact that she called her Montecito property "little" since it’s priced at nearly $5 million.

In her partnership with AirBnB, Paltrow aimed to help those who feel isolated by welcoming fans to stay at her not-so-humble abode.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," she began her post. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."



APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Who could ever afford to stay there? Gwen, this is instagram where normal civilians who can barely make rent each month, let alone eat...socialize. I mean you're (sic) target market is probably celebrities and rich people like yourself. Most of us could only dream to visit a fraction of a house of what you live in," a comment read.

Another suggested, "How about Air bnb and celebrities partner to buy a building in LA and turn it into a homeless shelter which will really impact the loneliness in the world of LA."

Paltrow's luxurious guesthouse boasts two stories with gold accents throughout, high ceilings and massive windows to allow the natural sunlight to shine in.

Other lavish amenities include a pristine marble bathroom with her "favorite Goop products," a stocked wine room accompanied by a "chef’s dinner" and a grand outdoor pool with a jacuzzi for her guests to "have a nice swim."



LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham jokingly called out his wife, Victoria Beckham, for claiming she was "working class."

In the couple’s Netflix documentary "Beckham," which details the life of the soccer star and the former Spice Girl, Victoria gave a glimpse inside their family background.

"We both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class," she remarked.

However, David had a different version of her upbringing.



"Be honest!" he called out from a separate room.



"I am being honest," Victoria replied before David chimed in with, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

Victoria stumbled through her response, first saying, "It's not a simple answer," and then, "It depends."

Eventually, she admitted, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

After the viral moment, the Beckhams recreated the "out-of-touch" scene in an Uber Eats Superbowl ad.

Victoria is seen wearing a T-shirt that says, "My dad had a Rolls-Royce," in the humorous commercial.

"So, David and I are going to be in a little commercial," she explained before being interrupted by her husband.

David poked his head out and yelled, "Be honest, be honest!"

"OK. It's a big commercial," Victoria noted as David asks her to "tell them what it's during."

"David, I'm trying," Victoria replied.

She finally said that the advertisement would be aired during "the big baseball game."

The commercial teaser ended with text that read, "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."

DAVID BECKHAM CALLS OUT WIFE VICTORIA FOR CLAIMING SHE GREW UP 'WORKING CLASS' DESPITE DAD'S ROLLS-ROYCE

Elizabeth Banks

Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks said she started to feel the full effects of motherhood when her second son was born.

In November 2020, Banks welcomed Magnus Mitchell with her husband, Max Handelman. The couple is also parents to a son named Felix.

Banks said handling a family of four was challenging when she was taking care of the kids without any assistance.

"[We] had no help, no nannies, no babysitters. It was crazy. You forget how difficult it is to wake up in the middle of the night, how exhausting it is," she told People Magazine at the time.

"I lost all my nails. I did dishes and cleaned bottles for 10 days, so I lost all those nails."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chris Hemsworth

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth won’t take no for an answer when it comes to working out, but he took some heat for suggesting everyone else should do the same.

Hemsworth, who’s a major Hollywood actor, said those who refuse to work out or say they "don’t have time" to exercise need to reevaluate their fitness standards.

"It's about prioritizing what's important, you know. I live an incredibly busy life, but trying to find 20 or 30 minutes a day to train, I can see the benefit," he told Men’s Health UK in 2019.

"I'd remind people to force themselves to find that [time], whether it's waking up 20 to 30 minutes earlier, because once you feel the benefits, it’s hard to ignore. I think if you really look at your clock or the day, you can squeeze it in somewhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.