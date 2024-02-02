Paulina Porizkova bares deep surgery scars in racy snap after being hospitalized for double hip replacement

Paulina Porizkova is baring her scars following double hip replacement surgery.

Porizkova, 58, shared a health update with her fans a week after she announced that she had been hospitalized for the medical procedure.

"Going into this surgery, I couldn’t help but think about scars," she shared on Instagram. "The ones I have, I embrace. But I have no desire to make new ones."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 58, HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘LONG OVERDUE’ HIP REPLACEMENT SURGERY

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Czech-born supermodel displayed her surgery scars in a racy mirror selfie, as she showed off her fit physique and wore nothing but a bathrobe and underwear. In the social media post, Porizkova also showed close-up photos of the scars she has on each hip after her surgery.

She visited St. Barts with her boyfriend just before the surgery, and in her new post, she recalled some moments from the Carribean getaway, writing, "On our vacation, I kept saying goodbye to the smooth skin across my hip bones, even as I felt guilty for being vain."

PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 58, POSES TOPLESS AND PAINTED IN SILVER: MAKES ME ‘FEEL STRONG’

Porizkova continued, "I know the incisions will soon become a part of me. They will be a reminder of old pain and new victories."

"And like all other scars on my outside and inside, I will accept them. I will be proud of them. But I have no intention of courting new ones," she concluded.

Last week, Porizkova revealed that she’d been hospitalized for the "long overdue" surgery, as she shared a photo of herself lying down in a hospital gown and a medical cap.

"From bikini to hospital chic… Long overdue now - hip replacement," she wrote.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA GOES NUDE FOR 58TH BIRTHDAY: 'NOTHING BUT SUNSHINE AND A SMILE'

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia- and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in ‘worn down.’ No. There is none left. The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays."

Hip dysplasia is the medical term for a hip socket that doesn't fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone. This allows the hip joint to become partially or completely dislocated, according to the Mayo Clinic.