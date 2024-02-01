Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes grandchildren from Chris Pratt are 'a little spoiled'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has relegated son-in-law Chris Pratt to the proverbial dog house after an incident with his granddaughters.

Appearing on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Schwarzenegger was happy to speak about his grandchildren but lamented they were "spoiled."

His two granddaughters are the children of his eldest child, Katherine, and her husband, Pratt.

"Katherine and Chris, her husband, they come over to the house at least, I think, once a week. And then I play with the animals with them," he told Fallon, referencing grandchildren Lyla, 3 and Eloise, 1.

"We have a great time. I put them on the back of the miniature donkey … And then, one time, one wanted to ride the pig. I said ‘No, no. The pigs — you don’t ride pigs.'"

"So they play around with the animals. We really have a great, great time. The only thing is that they are a little spoiled," the former governor of California revealed. "Because when I took them to the stall and ask[ed] them to help me, you know, shovel the manure, they said no.

"Chris right away said, ‘No, no. They are not brought up to do that.'"

Schwarzenegger has spoken in depth about his own tough parenting methods, likening himself to a "drill instructor."

He knows his parenting impacted Katherine's relationship with her 3-year-old daughter, thanks to an incident at his house.

"Katherine comes over with Lyla, and she says, 'Lyla, I told you already not to put the shoes there. Keep your shoes on, or you put them away. But you don't leave them there by the stand in front of the fireplace because you know what Daddy did? When I left my shoes there twice? The third time, he burned them in front of me and I cried,'" he told People magazine last year.

Even before the shoe incident, Schwarzenegger had been complimentary of his eldest child, noting how great a parent Katherine is.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger told People. "You see them growing up, and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this. But now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.

"I just love when she comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig. So, now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.

"It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them."