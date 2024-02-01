Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: Relationship clues from celebrity body language expert

Ever since she popped up in the Chiefs’ suite in September, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s every move has been scrutinized.

They haven't commented much publicly about their feelings for each other, but in the opinion of body language expert Blanca Cobb, they’re the real deal.

"I think that this is a couple who really love and care about each other and are enjoying each other's company. They like being together. And it's evident in their body language," Cobb told Fox News Digital.

Cobb looked over key moments from the couple’s interactions captured on film and video, examining their body language for relationship clues.

Hand-in-hand

The first time the couple was photographed together was in October at the "SNL" season premiere party in New York City.

Kelce held Swift’s hand and walked ahead of her, and Cobb noted you can see his confidence.

"I like how he has his hand behind. He's holding hers, and his hand is behind his back. And what that shows, it's very protective. He's still maintaining a physical and emotional connection with her, but he's slightly putting her behind him," Cobb said.

"He's a very chivalrous man, and a lot of the photos that I have seen of the two of them, he is very protective of Taylor, and that would make any woman just feel great to be with a man who's like, ‘Wow, you're one of the most precious things to me, and I'm going to show you how precious you are.’

"Then, if anything, a lot of paparazzi, a lot of people around them. It's a way also to make sure that if anyone gets too close, he would face that person first and not Taylor."

Swift and Kelce were spotted again in New York, shortly after their first photo sent fans into a frenzy, with Kelce smiling big as he held Swift’s hand again.

"He's exuding happiness in his facial expression and how he has her hand. He's bringing her hand more to his midsection and how his bottom hand is cupping her hand within his. It's more of a protective, ‘I got you’-type of hand hold. It's very sweet."

Symbolic gesture

During the Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills in January, Kelce made Swift’s signature heart hands gesture, and blew a kiss up to the booth where she was sitting.

"This is a moment between the two of them," Cobb said. "And it's important to the two of them. That's a way of saying, ‘Honey, I'm thinking about you, baby. I'm here on this field. Look what just happened. I'm thinking of you.’ And it's a way of making a connection when she's in the box and he's on the field. It's very nice.

"It's a private moment that, actually, it's just being seen by everybody else who was around and captured on film."

Kelce also blew a kiss toward the stands following a touchdown.

Love on the field

Their biggest relationship milestone in public was when Swift joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs’ defeated the Baltimore Ravens and moved on to the Super Bowl.

The couple shared a kiss, and Cobb noted how much genuine smiling is happening based on their eyes, even though they’re closed.

"He's smiling, and you can see just a little bit of the crinkling on that right corner of his eye," she explained. "There are certain muscles that contract in your face when you're smiling."

Cobb noted that Swift’s eyes are also closed.

"And she's just there in the moment," she said. "And people generally close their eyes when they're kissing. They're not looking around.

"When you close your eyes, it's like you're taking in the sensation of the kiss. It helps you concentrate on their breathing, on their breath, on the touch of their lips. And if your body parts are touching and, in this case, her hand is touching the side of his face, it just makes it more intimate."

Swift’s gesture of pulling Kelce in for the kiss is an indication of their connection.

"It's very gentle, and it's very intimate. When you put your hand up to your partner's face, and you bring them in for a nice, subtle kiss, and both of their eyes are closed … they're in the moment. The rest of the world is around them, but they're not paying attention. This is their moment for each of them. It's very intimate."

Kelce was also captured draping his arm over her shoulder as she put her hand on his chest in a moment Cobb described as "completely authentic."

"This is about the two of them. This is their relationship, their love, their happiness. She's excited for him. She's super happy for him," Cobb said, noting Swift's eyes crinkling at the corners, "which lets us know that it is a genuine, heartfelt happiness and smile that she has.

"She's celebrating with her man in this moment. It's completely authentic."

Another photo of their on-field moments shows Kelce and Swift in a similar position, with his arm around her shoulder.

"It's a way of maintaining a physical and emotional psychological connection. And that's what we want to see. And people who truly are happy to be with one another — and they truly love one another, and they're happy in that moment — they tend to find ways to maintain a physical connection. That's exactly what they're doing," Cobb explained.

Tight-lipped podcast

A few days after the tender moment between the couple on the field, Kelce appeared on ESPN Radio's "The Pat McAfee Show" and spoke a bit about their relationship and the scrutiny they face.

When McAfee mentioned "in love," Kelce didn’t deny the description.

"It’s a beautiful thing, isn’t it?" he replied. "Hopefully, everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that, and no matter how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.

"She’s dealt with it forever," Kelce said of their detractors. "We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about. Nothing to really bring up.

"Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year."

Though he spoke about his relationship with Swift, Cobb noticed some physical hesitancy in his face, indicating an attempt to maintain privacy.

Earlier in the interview, Cobb noted, when he was asked about Swift, "this is where you see the tightness of the lips. He's taking his tongue, he's pushing out his cheek. This is him, like soothing himself, but also not exactly sure what's going to be coming and how much he's going to be talking about, what questions are going to be asked or what's going to be or how he's going to respond to it," she explained.

Later, Cobb noted that Kelce answered questions about the relationship more indirectly, particularly when asked about Swift’s first appearance at a game in September.

She noted his "tight lips" again, saying "he's answering the question, but not in a way that he's being completely forthcoming. And that's OK. They can have their privacy. So, he's given the public just enough."

As Kelce and Swift’s relationship enters its eighth month, Cobb feels confident "they absolutely have potential here."

"Body language tells us how someone is feeling in the moment," she noted. "It's not predictive of what's going to happen five years from now. What I do look at, I look at patterns of behavior over time. So, looking at their body language, photo after photo, different football games, different events, then you get a picture.

"'OK this is a happy couple. This couple is really into each other. They're very loving touchy-feely.' Travis is very protective of Taylor in my opinion, which is awesome. I think he's a very chivalrous man, which a lot of women would find worthy. And it's fabulous. So, as of what I'm seeing up to this point, they definitely have the potential to go the mile.

"Look, nobody knows what happens behind anybody's closed doors. However, what they're willing to show and even the candid moments that they're being captured either on still photography or film, it's all pointing in a very positive direction."