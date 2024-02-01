Kevin Costner welcomes 'newest addition' to family: 'Already in love'

Kevin Costner introduced a new member of his family to social media Thursday.

The "Yellowstone" star showed off an adorable yellow Labrador puppy on Instagram.

"Newest addition to the family," he captioned a carousel of snaps shared online. "I’m already in love with this special guy."

Costner wore a blue flannel shirt with jeans as he leaned up against his truck while watching his new puppy run across the grass.

The two new best friends cuddled up together in an adorable black-and-white snap, before the little guy rested on the floor.

Costner, a longtime animal advocate, worked with The Orange Dog to rescue four-legged friends from overcrowded shelters in 2010.

The "Field of Dreams" actor brought his beloved pal Daisy along for the journey, where dogs were transferred from California to Edmonton, Canada via private plane.

"When this plane is operating at its best, it’s not just taking people around the world, it’s hauling animals," Costner told "Access Hollywood" at the time.

"[It’s] essentially an exchange of animals that were going to be euthanized. Instead of having that happen, they are now making their way to Canada, having a second chance at life. [The charity] spoke to my heart. The last dog that we saved… in two hours was going to be euthanized, and believe it or not, before we made it to Canada, the pilot adopted the dog.

"I think the first trip took 50-plus dogs, the second trip I think took 115 dogs all on this plane, so you can imagine this luxury, five-star piece of transportation just filled with animals that are going to get a second chance at life."

Costner's getting another chance at life and love following a divorce battle in 2023 with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

In September, Costner and Baumgartner agreed to terms of a divorce settlement shortly before they were due back in court to establish who would be responsible for paying her almost $1 million in attorney fees.

Despite those challenges in 2023, Costner remained focused on his prized "Horizon: An American Saga" Western film series, and received a tentative two-part release date in 2024. The newly single actor also appeared to catch the eye of Grammy award-winning singer Jewel.