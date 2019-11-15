Clive Owen cast as Bill Clinton in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Clive Owen is set to play former President Bill Clinton in the new season of FX’s “American Crime Story.”

Owen joins stars Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford for the third season of the hit television series, titled “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” will revolve around Bill Clinton’s sex scandal and will tell the story through the eyes of Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Paula Jones (Ashford) and Linda Tripp (Paulson). The role of Hillary Clinton is still being cast.

The latest season will revolve around Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.”

Toobin’s book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson” was used as a basis for the first season of the anthology series.

In an interview with Deadline, producer Ryan Murphy stated, “We do a show that is very thoroughly fact-checked and vetted and based on the best-selling book by Jeffrey Toobin.”

“I think the reason why it’s interesting is because you don’t have to change anything to feel modern. And I think that idea of impeachment obviously with [Donald] Trump is fascinating. I wouldn’t say that we’re changing things that much or mentioning Trump at all in our narrative.”

Production for “Impeachment” is set to commence in March 2020 with Sarah Burgess writing alongside previous “American Crime Story” executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Alexander and Monica Lewinsky herself.

Production was initially set for February but was put on hold due to Murphy directing “Prom” starring Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman. Paulson is also taking time off to prepare for her role as Tripp.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 — though plans may change given Murphy’s “Prom” commitments.