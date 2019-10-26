Bill Maher urges Clintons to skip Dems' 2020 convention: 'They've got to go away'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher urged the Clintons on Friday night to "go away" and skip next year's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

"It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again," Maher told his guests during the show's panel segment. "And people are like, 'Oh, she's thinking about running.' Or she says something crazy. ...

"The Clintons," he concluded, "they've got to go away."

"I'm saying this a year out," he continued. "They can't be at the convention. Maybe on the video, waving or something, but I’m serious.”

Maher then referred to a Twitter message posted by Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., who called Hillary Clinton a "Donald Trump asset" in reaction to her claim that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, was a "Russian asset" who was being "groomed" to run as a third-party candidate in 2020.

"She is!" Maher agreed. "And Bill is damaged goods. And I just think they've got to go away. We can't be associating them with the Democratic Party."

Another panelist, MSNBC's Donny Deutsch, then cited the rise in popularity of President George W. Bush since he left the White House, suggesting that "when time goes by" people may view Bill Clinton more favorably.

"But [Clinton's] got worse!" Maher said. "We forgave him and then we unforgave him!"

Deustch ultimately agreed, however, that the Clintons should probably be elsewhere when Democrats convene July 13-16 of next year.