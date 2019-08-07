Monica Lewinsky produced season of ‘American Crime Story’ about Clinton sex scandal set to air before 2020 election

Monica Lewinksy produced the third season of "American Crime Story" centered on the scandals leading up to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearings in the 90s and is set to air in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

FX announced Tuesday that the third season of the Emmy-nominated series will focus on Bill Clinton’s impeachment, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

MONICA LEWINSKY DETAILS BILL CLINTON AFFAIR, TERRIFYING MEETING WITH INVESTIGATORS IN NEW DOC

Lewinsky infamously had an affair with Clinton while she was a White House intern. She will be played by actress Beanie Feldstein, the younger sister of Jonah Hill known for her parts in "Lady Bird" and "Booksmart."

FX chairman John Landgraf responded at a Television Critics Association summer press tour conference Tuesday to questions over whether the timing of the third season’s release could potentially affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Examiner reported.

"People are going to be very interested in this right around the presidential election and it's going to be a great show," Landgraf said. Some online critics pressed the network to reconsider its timing.

"Airing this during the final six weeks of the 2020 election is an abysmal idea. I'm looking forward to seeing it, and I hope FX reconsiders the timing," New York Magazine writer Mark Harris said on Twitter. "There is nothing that Trump would like more than to turn the homestretch of 2020 into a revisitation of the Clintons. Don't do this, @FXNetworks. It's a disservice to our fragile political system and to the talented people involved in this show."

The first season covered the Los Angeles trial of former NFL player OJ Simpson after the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Both seasons received more than a dozen Emmy nominations each, the Washington Examiner reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark in the OJ season of American Crime Story, will return in the third season tentatively titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story" as Linda Tripp, the former Pentagon employee who secretly recorded Lewinsky speaking about her sexual relationship with Clinton.