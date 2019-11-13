Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman reunite for CMAs

By Nate Day | Fox News
"Big Little Lies" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman reunited at Wednesday's CMA Awards.

Witherspoon was seen on the red carpet wearing a single-shoulder black sequined dress, and she sat with Kidman, who is married to country singer Keith Urban.

Kidman, 52, sported a sparkling maroon dress with orange and pink floral adornments and tassels

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

The two were seen sitting side-by-side and even paused for a sweet embrace during the show.

Earlier in the evening, Witherspoon, 43, posted a picture of herself in her dress on Instagram.

"#CMA’s bound, y’all!! 💫 So excited to be a part of this magical night," she captioned the photo.

Oscar-winning actresses Kidman and Witherspoon starred together in HBO's "Big Little Lies."