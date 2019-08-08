Could Monica Lewinsky's ‘American Crime Story’ about Clinton sex scandal really help Trump in 2020?

The Monica Lewinksy-produced third season of "American Crime Story" centered on the scandals leading up to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearings in the '90s is set to air in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign and some experts think it could help President Trump’s reelection bid.

“As usual, the truth is always the enemy of the Democrats electoral strategy,” Republican strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

Lewinsky infamously had an affair with Clinton while she was a White House intern and the made-for-TV story is set to debut on Sept. 27, 2020 on FX.

“Clearly, reminding people of how morally bankrupt the Clintons and the modern Democratic Party was and is won’t make many of them happy,” Barron said. “I am sure Democrats will be angry, as we saw with ‘Roseanne,’ the left will go after any show or movie that doesn’t fit their world view.”

Author Mark Harris has already expressed concern, calling the timing an “abysmal idea” and urging FX to reconsider in a series of tweets.

“There is nothing that Trump would like more than to turn the homestretch of 2020 into a revisitation of the Clintons. Don't do this, @FXNetworks. It's a disservice to our fragile political system and to the talented people involved in this show,” Harris wrote.

Harris also predicted that the Democratic nominee will be asked if they disavow the Clintons at every campaign stop as a result of the show.

“FX can't pretend the art will speak for itself when it's deliberately timed to speak to something else,” Harris wrote.

FX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post’ Tamar Lapin wrote that the show “couldn’t debut at a worse possible time for Democrats” and quoted a veteran political consultant who said, “It’ll be a great day for Donald Trump.”

The first season covered the Los Angeles trial of former NFL player O.J. Simpson after the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark in the Simpson season of American Crime Story, will return in the third season tentatively titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story" as Linda Tripp, the former Pentagon employee who secretly recorded Lewinsky speaking about her sexual relationship with Clinton.

