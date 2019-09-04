Christina Anstead and husband Ant welcome baby boy

"Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead welcomed a baby boy with husband Ant Anstead on Friday.

The HGTV favorite scheduled a C-section birth for her third child, her first with Ant.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! 💙 Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 - 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long," the new mom wrote on social media.

"I chose to do this because I had an emergency C-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally," she previously explained on Instagram, adding that her son with ex Tarek El Moussa weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz. at birth. "I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again."

"Based on ultrasound measurements we think this is going to be another big boy so this is the direction we’ve decided to take," she continued. "The nursery is ready, the kids are back in school, I'm not sleeping, irritable and uncomfortable. I'm definitely ready to be done and to meet our little man. One week countdown."

Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant has daughter Amelie and son Archie from his previous marriage.

In July, Christina admitted that she and Ant weren't planning on a baby.

"[Having kids] wasn't on our mind — if it happened, it happened," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It definitely was not something where [we said], 'We want a baby right now,'" she recalled. "It happened quickly. We got back from our honeymoon [and] found out I was pregnant."

"The kids are such different ages, but they get along so well," she said. "It's been super fun traveling and spending time together and we are looking forward to welcoming this new baby."

Christina and Ant married in December 2018.

Christina separated from El Moussa in May 2016 and the split was finalized in August 2017.