Christina Anstead discusses new pregnancy and mothering four kids: 'It happened quickly'

Even though Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are no longer a married couple, the "Flip or Flop" stars maintain they are on good terms.

The realtors and house flippers finalized their divorce in 2018, shortly before Christina announced her engagement to British TV host Ant Anstead, whom she had been dating since November 2017. Despite their familial separation, Christina and Tarek are still committed to the next season of "Flip or Flop" on HGTV.

Anstead also revealed she was pregnant with her first child with Ant, and recently told Entertainment Weekly about her "good" relationship with El Moussa, with the upcoming season of "Flip or Flop" imminent.

"[We've] just been doing it for a few years now, and it's sort of normal, I guess," she told the outlet.

The reality star, whose spinoff show "Christina on the Coast" is currently airing on HGTV, also described the conversation she had with ex-husband about her new pregnancy. When the baby is eventually born, it will be her fifth child overall.

"I told him right before I told the kids," Anstead said of El Moussa. "I waited after the first trimester to tell them to make sure everything was OK."

The new baby will be the latest child in the Anstead clan, in addition to Christina's daughter Taylor and son Brayden, her children with El Moussa; and daughter Amelie and son Archie, whom she shares with new husband Ant.

Anstead went on to describe how the newest pregnancy came about, claiming it was a fairly spontaneous event.

"[Having kids] wasn't on our mind — if it happened, it happened," she shared. "It definitely was not something where [we said], 'We want a baby right now,'" she recalled. "It happened quickly. We got back from our honeymoon [and] found out I was pregnant."

She also added the couple hasn't picked out a baby name just yet.

"We have a few [names] up in the air. Between the four kids and us, this is still a process," she confessed. "We are going to wait until right before and make a decision."

In addition, Anstead also opened up about taking care of her four children, who she claims already share a special bond.

"The kids are such different ages, but they get along so well," she said. "It's been super fun traveling and spending time together and we are looking forward to welcoming this new baby."

The upcoming season of "Flip or Flop" premieres on Aug. 1 at 9/8c on HGTV.