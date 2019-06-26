Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa return for new 'Flip or Flop' season: 'We respect each other'

Former couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are back for a new season of HGTV's hit series "Flip or Flop."

The 18 new episodes will continue to follow the co-parents and business partners as they "buy, renovate and sell SoCal properties for a profit" and will also offer "a glimpse of Christina and Tarek’s new family dynamic when Christina — who is now remarried, raising a blended family of four and expecting a baby boy later this year — drops off kids Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, at Tarek’s house."

“Christina and I are in a really good place right now,” El Moussa, 37, said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard to keep our business strong, but our kids will always be our #1 priority. It’s important they know we respect each other and that we only want the best for them.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD'S UPCOMING HGTV SERIES TO FEATURE NEW HUSBAND, BLENDED FAMILY

While Anstead, 35, added, “I feel like Tarek and I have started a brand-new chapter."

"We may not always agree on kitchen backsplashes or floor plans, but we’re always on the same page when it comes to our kids. We’ve learned to put our differences aside, so we can give Taylor and Brayden the best and happiest life possible.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD OPENS UP ABOUT 'CHALLENGING' FEW YEARS, LANDING NEW HGTV SERIES 'CHRISTINA ON THE COAST'

Anstead and El Moussa's divorce was finalized in January 2018 after almost a decade of marriage. Later that year in December 2018, she married British TV presenter Ant Anstead, whom she started dating in October 2017.

In March 2019, the interior designer announced on social media that she and her new husband were expecting their first child together, a baby boy. Ant also has two previous children from his first marriage: 12-year-old son Archie and 15-year-old daughter Amelie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina gushed about the next chapter in her life to Fox News in May: "The second that we met it was an instant connection and we held hands on the way to dinner. We've been together ever since — and it's just a mutual respect, understanding of each other. We have great communication. We raise our kids together. It's just amazing."

"Flip or Flop" premieres Thursday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.