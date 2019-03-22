Christina El Moussa pregnant with baby No. 3 after wedding to Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa's family is getting a little bigger.

The HGTV star, 35, and her new husband, Ant Anstead, announced Friday via social media that they are expecting a baby this fall.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyansteadthis link opens in a new tab coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-of-two wrote while holding up a photo of a sonogram.

“#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercarthis link opens in a new tab! 🚌 😂,” she joked.

El Moussa shares son Brayden, 3½, and daughter Taylor, 8, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead also has two children from his previous marriage: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

The couple surprised fans when they got married in December 2018 in Newport Beach, California after starting to date in November 2017.