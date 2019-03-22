Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Christina El Moussa
Published

Christina El Moussa pregnant with baby No. 3 after wedding to Ant Anstead

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa marries Ant Anstead in secret weddingVideo

'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa marries Ant Anstead in secret wedding

'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa married Ant Anstead during a secret wedding in Newport Beach, California. The wedding was called a 'winter wonderland.'

Christina El Moussa's family is getting a little bigger.

The HGTV star, 35, and her new husband, Ant Anstead, announced Friday via social media that they are expecting a baby this fall.

7 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyansteadthis link opens in a new tab coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-of-two wrote while holding up a photo of a sonogram.

“#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercarthis link opens in a new tab! 🚌 😂,” she joked.

El Moussa shares son Brayden, 3½, and daughter Taylor, 8, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead also has two children from his previous marriage: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15.

The couple surprised fans when they got married in December 2018 in Newport Beach, California after starting to date in November 2017.