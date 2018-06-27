Christina El Moussa lands solo HGTV show: 'I'm excited to do my own thing'

Christina El Moussa has a new show.

The "Flip or Flop" star announced Wednesday that she's starring in a new HGTV show called "Christina on the Coast."

"I'm excited to do my own thing," she told People. "It's going to be fun and light-hearted. I feel like it’s a win-win."

The reality star recently sold her Yorba Linda, California mansion where she lived with ex Tarek el Moussa. She moved to Newport Beach with their two children, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 3.

According to People, the first episode of the new design series will follow Christina as she renovates her new home. The remaining episodes will focus on Christina's work helping other homeowners transform their spaces.

The mom-of-two currently stars on HGTV's "Flip or Flop" with her ex-husband. The co-stars recently opened up about the difficulties of working together after divorce.

"This would be awkward for any exes,"Christina, 34, said in May. "Since we have to see each other every day it's beyond awkward. I'm planning on staying friendly and keeping things light."

She continued, "It's all new territory. When our marriage fell apart it was more public than we could have imagined. But we're picking up the pieces and we'll still work together to support our kids."

Tarek, 36, said the "pressure is really on."

"Flipping houses put us in the spotlight, and while it was tough before, now the pressure is really on. We're still trying to figure out how all of this is going to work."