Tarek El Moussa shares sweet photo with his kids: ‘I just adore these two’

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa penned a touching Instagram post about his kids this week, highlighting how much being a father matters to him.

Alongside a snapshot of El Moussa with his two kids, he wrote that the photo showed “the most important part of my life,” which is “being a father.”

CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA PREGNANT WITH BABY NO. 3 AFTER WEDDING TO ANT ANSTEAD

He then gushed about how much he loves his kids, saying they bring a smile to his face when he’s with them.

“I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond,” he wrote. “I just adore these two.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Moussa had his son, Brayden, 3½, and daughter, Taylor, 8, with his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa, who got married last year to Ant Anstead.

On Friday, she announced that she and her new hubby are expecting a baby this fall.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli and Jessica Sager contributed to this report.