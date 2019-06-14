Tarek El Moussa didn't 'anticipate' divorce from Christina Anstead: 'I've learned a lot'

When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead went their separate ways after 7 years of marriage, it wasn't something the HGTV star ever thought would happen in his life.

During an appearance on "RuPaul" Thursday, the 37-year-old got candid about his past relationship with his "Flip or Flop" co-star and onetime business partner.

“I wasn't expecting it," El Moussa admitted to host RuPaul about the pair's divorce, which was finalized in 2018.

"It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it," he continued. "I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

El Moussa added: “It was my first marriage, so we met when we were young. I was 24, she was 22. And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together."

Anstead, 35, and El Moussa tied the knot in 2009 before separating in 2016. The former couple -- who shares 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden together -- filed for divorce one month later.

When asked by RuPaul if he'd ever get married again, El Moussa admitted that “if someone had asked me that question a few months ago, I would have said no." However, now he has "hope."

"I do have hope," he revealed. "As more time goes on, like the more my eyes are opening to what's out there, and I do believe there's more for me out there, and I do believe in love like I really believe in love, so I am hopeful."

For Christina's part, the HGTV starlet married TV presenter Ant Anstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding last December. The couple announced in March that they are expecting their first child together.