Chris Pratt felt 'broken' before meeting 'woman of his dreams' Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

Chris Pratt admitted he endured a challenging time in his life before meeting his future wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in a place of worship.

The 43-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star chatted with Drew Barrymore on her self-titled talk show about a personal low-point that then turned into the greatest gift of all.

"I met Katherine, now it’s been five, maybe six years ago, and God has a fast-forward button. When it's right — boom," he told Barrymore. "You get hit. You fall in love. You get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter met Chris in the spring of 2018 and announced their engagement in January 2019. They were married on June 8, 2019 in Montecito, California.

They have two children together: daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months.

"There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken," the Marvel Cinematic Universe star said.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris for eight years before the couple split in 2017, with a divorce finalized the following year. They share custody of their 10-year-old son Jack.

He added, "For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and then feeling saved … and then shortly, later meeting, you know, the woman of my dreams and being like, ‘This is, wow, this feels great.’"

When Barrymore admitted she was looking for love, but was hesitant to put herself out there, Pratt offered up a few words of wisdom.

"It's all about timing," the "Jurassic World" actor said. "There's a perfect plan out there for you, and I think you just gotta have to have faith.

"The minute you have faith, it falls into place."

Barrymore, 48, recalled Chris and Katherine had actually met "at a place of faith."

"Yeah we did," Pratt said. "We met at a church."

He remembered sitting in the front row when he spotted Katherine for the first time.

"You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who's that?' at church," he said. "But I was kind of sneaking some glances, and I'm wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken; help me. But who's that?' So we kind of hit it off. We didn't start dating right away, but we met there and then later on, ended up going out."

Their connection was "very quick," with Barrymore echoing Pratt’s earlier confession that "God puts it on fast-forward."

"It made sense," he said. "It’s like when you’re … doing a puzzle. And there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m certain that’s the piece.’

"Like it just fits together."

Barrymore remembered Maria Shriver's daughter visiting her show to promote her latest literary work.

"When your wife was here, I bonded with her on her book about forgiveness, which I think is such a powerful thing," she said of "The Gift of Forgiveness."

"She wrote this book, and she chronicles several different stories and their own journeys with forgiveness," Pratt detailed. "There’s nothing about it that says you need to do it one way, or you need to do another — she was just really looking at people in their forgiveness journeys, and it’s a fabulous book. She’s great."

He joked, "When I screw up, I say, ‘Hey, remember your book?’"