Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on how she met husband Chris Pratt: 'He didn't try and pick me up in church'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt may have met over their shared faith, but it wasn’t how people might be picturing.

Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, where the author and mom of two gave some insight into their courtship.

"We met each other at church. It was very sweet, but he didn’t try and pick me up in church," she said.

She also highlighted people’s misconceptions, saying, "Everybody’s always like, ‘How did that happen that you were in church? How’d that work?'"

Schwarzenegger Pratt, the daughter of actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, began dating Pratt in 2018.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER PRATT TALKS PARENTING WITH CHRIS PRATT, WANTS TO DO 'EXACTLY' WHAT HER PARENTS DID

In January 2019, the couple became engaged. The 33-year-old told Fox News Digital that at the time things were "amazing," adding, "I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with … it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky."

The couple have two daughters together, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months. She is also step-mom to Pratt’s son, Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

During the interview, Barrymore also asked Schwarzenegger Pratt how she could find someone to be "the one" the way the couple did.

"You know who would love to find you somebody? My mother," Schwarzenegger offered with a laugh. "It’s like her pride in life. Loves, loves to be matchmaker, she will do it."

Shriver reportedly was the one to introduce the pair to each other.

When they married in 2019, the proud mom gushed about the couple on Instagram, "Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people. We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let’s go."