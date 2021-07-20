Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about premarital counseling with Chris Pratt: 'An amazing gift'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is opening up about the work she and her husband Chris Pratt put into their marriage before exchanging nuptials.

"Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what is that going to be like?’" the actress, 31, said during an appearance on the Dear Media "Meaning Full Living" podcast on Monday.

"It was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift," she continued, adding, "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because … if they don’t tell you you have to do it then why would you?"

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver tied the knot with the Marvel star, 42, in June 2019 and honeymooned in Hawaii.

The author maintained that the guidance they received before saying their "I dos" was a needed foundation in ensuring their marriage had a real chance of success.

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER QUIETLY TOURED $8.45M HOME IN MONTECITO: REPORT

"When we had this experience of going to premarital counseling to get married in the Catholic Church it was such an amazing gift in our relationship ahead of getting married that we’ve definitely wanted to continue throughout our relationship and has been such a helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance," the author explained.

Schwarzenegger added: "Talking about things that maybe we wouldn’t necessarily have talked about before getting married, talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don’t like to talk about with one another. Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on," she explained. "That I think helps us."

CHRIS PRATT VIRTUALLY SURPRISES DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS FOR FATHER'S DAY

In terms of setting aside necessary time for each other, Schwarzenegger said she and the "Jurassic World" performer make it a priority to "carve out" opportunities for themselves.

"Making sure that you can carve out that time. And of course, there are days where it doesn't happen, and then we make sure we connect in a different way," she said. "I also just remember growing up and watching my parents always be each other's biggest support system and biggest cheerleaders, and that was always something that I wanted with who I envisioned somebody that I marry; always wanting to have that same support system and that same dynamic."

"I want him to be, to always feel loved and cared for and supported and like I'm his biggest cheerleader. And to feel that from him as well," she added. "We always are on that same page of wanting that for one another. And always putting our relationship first and our family first is super important to us."

CHRIS PRATT HONORS FLAG DAY BY PARACHUTING WITH NAVY ‘LEAP FROGS’: ‘THE STARS AND STRIPES REPRESENT ALL OF US

She previously pressed that going through the experience of parenthood with Pratt brought the pair even closer after welcoming their 11-month-old daughter, Lyla and mentioned in her interview that the couple often "check in" on each other’s wellbeing.

"Just like going on a walk, that was something that we did every single day when I was pregnant and it was a really great time for him and I to connect while also being able to get outside, which during the pandemic was important," she recalled. "Just taking the time to connect and to check in and always making that time is really important. Even with having the baby, it is still a priority for both of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pratt also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris. The pair split in August 2017.