Maria Shriver defends Chris Pratt amid backlash over ‘healthy daughter’ comments: ‘Rise above the noise’

Maria Shriver is standing by her son-in-law.

Chris Pratt was recently slammed on Instagram after he shared a photograph of himself and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt with a caption that some found insensitive towards his 9-year-old son Jack and ex-wife Anna Faris.

In the post, the actor thanked his writer spouse for giving him a "healthy daughter," referring to their 1-year-old child Lyla Maria. However, it’s well-known that his firstborn was born premature and suffered health issues over the years.

Amid the backlash, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star did receive support from the former first lady of California in the comments section.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to jack and lyla… what a great husband you are to Katherine… what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have," wrote the 66-year-old. "Rise above the noise. Your family loves you. What a beautiful life. I'm proud of you."

Pratt’s reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Pratt, 42, married Schwarzenegger, 31, in 2019, about a year after they began dating. Their daughter was born in August 2020.

The "Parks and Recreation" alum was married to Faris, 44, from 2009-2018. The actress is now married to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Pratt indirectly responded to the backlash by recording a series of Instagram Stories where he described feeling "upset and depressed."

"I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out in the woods and ran, that I’d feel better. But I just didn’t want to," the "Jurassic World" star admitted.

Pratt said he went for a run anyway, and the faith-inspired songs got his blood pumping.

"Gosh was I right! It felt amazing!" Pratt said. "God sat there right next to me."

The experience even made him "get emotional," and he "felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me … That moment really captured me. And so I just want to say, all glory to God!"

"Get some exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music and or maybe get the word in because it really helped me this morning," Pratt recommended to his followers.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.