8 celebrities who welcomed babies in 2019

With 365 days in a year, there is plenty of time for our favorite celebrity couples to welcome children, and 2019 has been no exception.

We've seen babies born to reality stars, actors, journalists, musicians and more this year, but as to whether they'll follow in their parents' star-studded footsteps... Only time will tell.

Here are eight babies born to celebrities in 2019:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35

Even princes and princesses have babies. On May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie. They announced his name just two days later and shared a sweet pic of the baby meeting his royal great-grandparents to mark the occasion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," read the photo's caption. "This afternoon, Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for the special occasion."

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42

Just days after Harry and Meghan welcomed their child, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, Psalm. The baby boy came on May 9, but no photos of Psalm were shown to the public until June 10, after he was a month old.

"Psalm," Kardashian simply captioned the photo,

Hazel East

Shawn Johnson, 27, and Andrew East, 28

Former Olympian Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East announced the birth of their baby girl on November 4, and on November 8, they announced her name: Hazel. In a lengthy Instagram post, Johnson revealed that she was in labor for 22 hours before receiving a C-section.

"You are our everything," Johnson captioned the post. "Welcome to the world baby girl."

Jacob Fisher

Carrie Underwood, 36, and Mike Fisher, 39

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, "in the wee hours of the morning" on January 21. Jacob joins his parents and big brother Isaiah, 4.

"Jacob Byran Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," Underwood captioned a series of photos of the baby. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Renn Martin-Yosef

Ricky Martin, 47, and Jwan Yosef, 35

On October 29, Ricky Marin took to Instagram to announce the birth of his fourth child, Renn. The photo pictured Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef holding the newborn.

Martin's post was made in Spanish, but the caption translates to: "My son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born."

Hope Kotb

Hoda Kotb, 55

Broadcast journalist and television personality Hoda Kotb announced in April that she adopted a baby girl named Hope. Hope joins Kotb and her other daughter, Joy, to make a happy trio.

Hope is sleeping soundly... and I am reading all of your beautiful messages," read the caption of Kotb's first public photo with Hope. "I am overwhelmed with your kindness... thank you for the love you have shown us... it means so much. If you are waiting for your miracle... have faith. I am with you."

Benjamin Cohen

Andy Cohen, 51

In February, talk show host Andy Cohen welcomed a baby boy, Benjamin, via surrogate. He announced the birth with a sweet black-and-white photo of himself beaming while cuddled up with his newborn.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces!! 20 inches!! Born at 6:35 pm, PT," read Cohen's caption. "He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

Baby #3

Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43

In early October, Ryan Reynolds confirmed to People Magazine that he and Blake Lively welcomed their third child, a baby girl. While the couple hasn't posted any photos of the baby or even announced a name, they did cover up her face in a tweet encouraging Canadian followers to vote.

Sonny Lopez

Mario Lopez, 46, and Courtney Mazza, 37

On July 8, Mario Lopez announced that he and wife Courtney Mazza welcomed their third child, Santino Rafael. In a following post, Lopez revealed to his children Gigi and Nico that their brother had arrived and that he'd be called Sonny.

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy..." Lopez said in the caption of his photo. "Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3."