Salma Hayek hilariously trolls Ryan Reynolds on his birthday

Salma Hayek has reached out to wish her pal Ryan Reynolds a happy birthday.

To wish her fellow "The Hitman's Bodyguard" co-star -- who turned 43 on Wednesday -- a happy day, Hayek, 53, posted several photos on her Instagram Story that features Reynolds... or at least part of him.

"Happy birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds," the Oscar nominee captioned the photos. "Love sharing the screen with you."

However, Hayek was barely sharing the screen at all!

Each photo had Reynolds, 43, cut out of the image, but featured Hayek and their fellow co-star Samuel L. Jackson in full.

Five photos made it to Hayek's story, each only showing off a sliver of Reynolds.

Hayek also posted a photo of herself with Reynolds (in full form this time) with a bottle of his Aviation gin.

"Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO..." the actress joked. "If you want to see more pictures of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way."

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" was released in 2017 and a sequel, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," will hit theaters in 2020, adding Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas to the cast.