Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Grammys
Published

Ricky Martin fans divided over new facial hair choice he debuted at the 2019 Grammys

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Ricky Martin debuted new facial hair at the 2019 Grammys.

Ricky Martin debuted new facial hair at the 2019 Grammys. (2013 Getty Images)

More like living la vida goatee.

Ricky Martin debuted some interesting facial hair on the 2019 Grammys red carpet: a stick-straight, slender mustache and a matching soul patch.

And according to social media, not everyone’s on board with the “She Bangs” singer’s new look.

“Ricky Martin is all of my uncles circa 1983,” one person tweeted of the star’s rather dated-looking ‘stache. Chimed in another, “Who told Ricky Martin that mustache looked good????? I wanna fight.” Asked a third: “I love me some Ricky Martin, but when did he get a porn stache?”

Ricky Martin attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Ricky Martin attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

One person wondered whether the singer’s mustache might be a subtle nod to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” inquiring, “@ricky_martin Are you going for the Freddie Mercury look???”

But others seemed to be fans of Martin’s fresh facial hair. “This is now a #RickyMartinsMustache fan account,” tweeted Canadian entertainment show EtalkAdded another Twitter user: “Ricky Martin’s mustache has more Grammys than I ever will.”

Martin walked the red carpet with his son Matteo, 10, who didn’t seem to mind his dad’s newly fuzzy face.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.