Andy Cohen is thrilled by Adam Schiff comparison, calls him a 'patriot' after Stephen Colbert jab

Andy Cohen says he is thrilled to be compared to Rep. Adam Schiff, whom he described as “a patriot.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host made his comments after learning that he was name-dropped by “Late Show” host, Stephen Colbert, in a lengthy monologue earlier this week titled “Don and the Giant Impeach,” about the ongoing public impeachment hearings against President Trump.

Schiff, as chair of the Intelligence Committee, is one of the lead investigators in the impeachment inquiry.

Specifically, Colbert highlighted the moment in which Schiff read tweets from Trump attacking former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, in real time during the hearings.

“Wow, he’s reading Trump’s nasty comment right to her on live TV. It’s like he’s the Andy Cohen of Congress,” Colbert said before launching into a lighthearted impression of Cohen.

“No, you’re kidding!” Cohen exclaimed when made aware of the clip by Yahoo Lifestyle. “I love it!”

“It’s great. Adam Schiff is a patriot, and so am I,” he continued. “I’m flattered to be in the same sentence as Adam Schiff. And Stephen Colbert.”

It seems the Bravo host isn’t offended by Colbert’s impression one bit. In fact, the conversation got him to talk about how he handles criticism and negative press attention, especially in the wake of recent backlash he caught over a photo with his infant son.

“I posted a picture of me with Ben on a boat in front of the Statue of Liberty and I was holding him up and everyone’s like, ‘He doesn’t have a life jacket on!’ And I was like, ‘Oh that’s funny,’” he said. “People will always pick something to criticize you on, and so I know myself, and I know the reality of every situation, and so I just ignore it. It’s stupid.”